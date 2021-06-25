Live From Celebrity Apex: Video Tour of The Magic Carpet

Cruise Critic is onboard Celebrity Apex, sailing the ship's maiden voyage from Greece. Today, we explore the cruise ship's most unique feature: The Magic Carpet. It's tough to miss it from the outside, but it's a functional feature that also gives guests impressive sea and sun views. Watch our video to learn everything you need to know about this innovative space.

Video Transcript:

Hi everybody! I'm Colleen McDaniel, Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic.

Today on Celebrity Apex I'm talking to you from the Magic Carpet.

This is a really interesting ship feature that is cantilevered over the side of the ship, which means it hangs off over the side. It moves up and down -- though, not when people are onboard -- so it has a different function depending on where it is on the ship. Right now it is serving as an extension of the pool deck and it's a bar here. It's a little bit quieter here. It's funny -- you can kind of hear some noise coming from the pool area, but here it feels really serene and you have spectacular views during the day.

When we're ashore it can serve as the gangway for getting people off the ship. When there's a tender experience -- and that tender experience, of course, is when there's a boat that takes you from the ship to the land -- this helps make the whole process a lot easier.

At night it becomes Dinner on the Edge. Now it is a specialty restaurant, which means there is a fee to dine here, but what you're really paying for are the spectacular sunset views.

Other times it serves as an extension of Raw on 5, which is the seafood and sushi bar on Deck 5.