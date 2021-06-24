  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
MSC Cruises Cuts Steel for MSC Seashore, Named as First Seaside EVO-Class Cruise Ship
Princess Cruises Celebrates Three Shipyard Milestones for New Medallion-Class Ships
MSC Cruises Takes Delivery of MSC Bellissima at Shipyard in France
MSC Cruises Reveals Details of New Multi-Ship Terminal at Miami Cruise Port
Carnival Reveals More Food and Beverage Offerings for New Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
MSC Opens Bookings for First Seaside Evo-Class Cruise Ship, MSC Seashore
MSC Cruises Releases More MSC Seashore Details at New Ship's Coin Ceremony
MSC Cruises Marks Milestone For Next New Ship Build, World Class
MSC Cruises Successfully Floats Out MSC Seashore, Ship Coming July 2021
Celebrity Cruises Lays Keel for New Ship, Celebrity Beyond
MSC Cruises Names Newest Ship MSC Seascape
Roberto Olivari, Pierfrancesco Vago and Giuseppe Bono

MSC Cruises Names Newest Ship MSC Seascape

MSC Cruises Names Newest Ship MSC Seascape
Roberto Olivari, Pierfrancesco Vago and Giuseppe Bono

June 24, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(10 a.m. EDT) -- MSC Cruises announced Thursday the name of its second Seaside EVO ship will be MSC Seascape.

The line held a traditional coin ceremony to mark the laying of the ship's keel at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, where MSC Seascape is currently under construction. Two coins were placed within the ship's keel as a sign of blessing and good fortune for the ship's career at sea.

Like sister-ship MSC Seashore (set to debut later this year), MSC Seascape is part of MSC's Seaside EVO class that is built on the same basic platform as MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview.

"The coins we lay today, to mark a key construction milestone of one of our ships, are an important symbol of our confidence in the cruise industry and the future of travel and tourism," said Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises.  

"When she joins our fleet, MSC Seascape will generate meaningful economic impact not only for the shipbuilding industry and its entire supply chain but for all the ports and destinations that she reaches, strengthening coastal tourism and supporting the vital economic recovery of local communities."

MSC Seascape will have several unique modifications, according to MSC. Sixty-five percent of the ship's public venues have been re-imagined compared with MSC Seaside, encompassing 11 dining venues, 19 bars and lounges, and plenty of open deck space adorned with six swimming pools.

The MSC Yacht Club -- MSC's luxury ship-within-a-ship concept -- will be the largest in the line's fleet, with over 32,000 square feet of space dedicated to this top-of-the-line area.

MSC Seascape is the second of three Seaside EVO ships currently on order with Fincantieri. The third and final vessel has not yet been named.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Carnival Corporation Expects Full Return to Service by Summer 2022; Reports Another Huge Earnings Loss
5
When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.