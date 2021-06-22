Live From Celebrity Apex -- Infinite Veranda Cabins (VIDEO)

Cruise Critic is onboard Celebrity Apex, which is sailing its maiden voyage from Athens, Greece. In today's daily video, we explore the cruise ship's most-talked-about feature: its infinite veranda cabins.

Day 4: Celebrity's Infinite Veranda Cabins

Hi everybody! I'm Colleen McDaniel, Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic, and this week we're onboard Celebrity Apex sailing through Greece.

Now one of the things that sets Celebrity Apex apart is its infinite veranda cabins. This is not a true veranda or balcony the way you think of it. Instead it's a way to combine some indoor and outdoor space, give you a little bit more space in your cabin and provide even a little bit of privacy. So if you want to sit out on your veranda but your traveling companion wants to stay in the room, that's totally doable.

If you're a river cruiser, this might feel a little bit familiar to you. The way it works is you simply push a button and the window goes from high to about chest high -- you can have it anywhere you want it, let in natural breezes.

There's no screen so it feels like you're standing out on a veranda.

Behind you, you have pocket doors that can open and close to give you privacy and make you feel like you're really out there on a balcony. Or simply to let the breeze come right into the room. We love this feature on Celebrity Apex.

Now if this isn't quite the right cabin for you, there are a number of options for a more traditional balcony. But most of the balconies onboard are the infinite verandas.