  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Holland America’s Oosterdam to Cruise From Sydney and Auckland in 2020/21
Overnights in Turkey, South America Circumnavigations and More: These New Cruise Itineraries Will Make You Swoon
Coronavirus: Updated Cruise Ship Policies and Cancellations
What Is Happening with 2021 World Cruises?
Cruise Lines Further Delay Start of Sailings in Australia, New Zealand
Celebrity, Azamara Cancel Entire 2020-2021 Australian Cruise Season
Royal Caribbean Redeploys Select Ships in Australia, Caribbean For Winter 2021-2022
Royal Caribbean Cancels Australia and New Zealand Cruises Through January 31
Cruise Lines Continue To Cancel Sailings Further Into 2021
Is the 2021 Alaska Cruise Season Already in Jeopardy?
More Cruise Lines Pause 2021-2022 Itineraries Around Australia
Oosterdam TA Listings Page Image

More Cruise Lines Pause 2021-2022 Itineraries Around Australia

More Cruise Lines Pause 2021-2022 Itineraries Around Australia
Oosterdam TA Listings Page Image

June 22, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(2:45 a.m. AEST) -- The situation looks bleak for Australia's 2021-2022 cruise season, with yet more lines opting to pull their ships from the region for the foreseeable future.

In recent days, Carnival, Holland America Line, and Silversea have all announced cancellations in Australia.

Carnival Cruise Line has extended its Australian operational pause through November 15, 2021, affecting sailings aboard Carnival Splendor.

Holland America, meanwhile, pulled all Australian sailings aboard Oosterdam through and including December 22, 2021 -- the ship's lucrative Holiday Season cruise. Oosterdam's first sailing in the region is tentatively scheduled to set sail from Sydney on January 5, 2022.

Luxury line Silversea also joined the fray, cancelling its immersive expedition cruises through the Kimberley on Silver Explorer. The voyages to Australia's remote western shores were nearly sold-out, according to the line.

The lines are the latest to express a lack of confidence that Australia will reopen its borders to international cruise travel anytime soon.

It comes on the back of cancellations from Cunard, which cancelled its Australia season and 2022 World Cruises set to call on the region; Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Seabourn Cruise Line.

And Australia's largest cruise operator marketing to locals, P&O Cruises Australia, has suspended sailings until September 17 in alignment with the Government's latest travel directives. Select sailings, however, are cancelled through December 31, 2021.

Cruise Critic will update this article as more information becomes available.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Celebrity Edge Will Make First Cruise Ship Sailing From the U.S. This Weekend, CDC Cleared
5
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Gets CDC Green Light For June 28 Test Cruise
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.