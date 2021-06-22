More Cruise Lines Pause 2021-2022 Itineraries Around Australia

(2:45 a.m. AEST) -- The situation looks bleak for Australia's 2021-2022 cruise season, with yet more lines opting to pull their ships from the region for the foreseeable future.

In recent days, Carnival, Holland America Line, and Silversea have all announced cancellations in Australia.

Carnival Cruise Line has extended its Australian operational pause through November 15, 2021, affecting sailings aboard Carnival Splendor.

Holland America, meanwhile, pulled all Australian sailings aboard Oosterdam through and including December 22, 2021 -- the ship's lucrative Holiday Season cruise. Oosterdam's first sailing in the region is tentatively scheduled to set sail from Sydney on January 5, 2022.

Luxury line Silversea also joined the fray, cancelling its immersive expedition cruises through the Kimberley on Silver Explorer. The voyages to Australia's remote western shores were nearly sold-out, according to the line.

The lines are the latest to express a lack of confidence that Australia will reopen its borders to international cruise travel anytime soon.

It comes on the back of cancellations from Cunard, which cancelled its Australia season and 2022 World Cruises set to call on the region; Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Seabourn Cruise Line.

And Australia's largest cruise operator marketing to locals, P&O Cruises Australia, has suspended sailings until September 17 in alignment with the Government's latest travel directives. Select sailings, however, are cancelled through December 31, 2021.