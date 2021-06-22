Regent Reveals Name, Details of Newest Cruise Ship, Seven Seas Grandeur

(9:30 a.m. EDT) -- Luxury cruise line Regent has unveiled the name and details of its newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur.

The 750-passenger vessel will be the sixth member of the Regent fleet and is slated to debut in late 2023. Seven Seas Grandeur will also be the third in a line of lavish newbuilds, following in the wake of sisters Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Splendor.

"The culmination of a 30-year heritage of perfection, Seven Seas Grandeur is the latest evolution in luxury cruising. Her refined style, matchless elegance and breath-taking beauty will exceed all expectations of our discerning guests," Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said in a statement.

"We are immensely proud that by the end of 2023 we will have welcomed a sixth member to the world’s most luxurious fleet. It’s a testament to the expanding demand for luxury cruising that the Regent brand is driving thanks to our perfectly sized ships offering unrivaled space at sea."

Regent also took the wraps off a dramatic redesign of Compass Rose, the luxury line's signature dining venue.

Designed in conjunction with Miami-based Studio DADO, the new Compass Rose will offer a cascading waterfall outside its main entrance, giving way to a canopy of crystal and wood-edged decorative accents and support beams designed to resemble a branches of a tree.

Hundreds of twinkling lights will surround the windows of Compass Rose, while lights will also illuminate the decorative "branches" of the tree canopy within the main dining venue.

The room is a first-of-its-kind for Regent, which has always focused on a more understated elegance throughout the interior decor of its vessels. The room will introduce more of a "wow" factor aboard Seven Seas Grandeur, albeit in an equally refined manner.

The centerpiece of Compass Rose will be a mural designed by Confluent Studios and decorated with gold-leaf and Verre Eglomise in a way that makes the dining room feel endless.

In its press release, Regent noted that further details on suites, amenities and additional dining venues will be revealed in advance of Seven Seas Grandeur's 2023 debut.