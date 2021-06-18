Celebrity Clarifies Rules for Florida Cruises; Unvaccinated Passengers Face Additional Restrictions

(10:56 a.m. EDT) -- Celebrity Cruises has clarified its health and safety policies for sailings departing from Florida, with additional tests and requirements issued for those adults who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or who decline to provide proof of vaccination.

Following an announcement by sister-line Royal Caribbean that updated health and safety protocols for passengers sailing from Florida aboard Freedom of the Seas, it appears Celebrity has adopted many of the same policies for its Floridian sailings.

For all sailings from Florida on Celebrity, passengers over the age of 16 -- or 12 years of age as of August 1 -- who are unvaccinated, or who decline to voluntarily provide proof of COVID vaccination at boarding -- will be treated as unvaccinated and will be subject to additional health and safety protocols.

The restrictions, which apply only to unvaccinated passengers over the age of 16 (or 12 as of August 1), include the use of masks at all times except when eating and drinking; possible restrictions for going ashore that can include the purchase of ship-sponsored tours, and the requirement for unvaccinated guests to use only designated seating in public rooms including the dining rooms, casino, theatre, and other venues as noted by Celebrity.

Unvaccinated passengers will also require a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival at the terminal, to be completed at the passenger's expense.

Additional antigen testing will be performed while at the pier, onboard the ship mid-cruise, and prior to disembarkation. Unvaccinated passengers will be charged $178 per person for these tests, which will be applied to their onboard accounts.

Unvaccinated passengers are further warned to not make early travel plans on the day of disembarkation, in order to allow for the end-of-cruise antigen test results to be delivered.

Onboard testing will remain complimentary for passengers under 16 years of age who are unvaccinated, or who are under 12 years of age as of August 1.

In keeping with regulations set forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Celebrity Cruises will be operating its voyages with at least 95 percent of passengers, and all crewmembers, fully vaccinated.

Celebrity sailings in other areas, like from Seattle to Alaska, require all passengers over the age of 16 (12 as of August 1) to be fully immunized against COVID-19, with no less than 14 days between the final dose and the date of embarkation.

Celebrity becomes the first line to return to service from Florida, and the United States, when Celebrity Edge sets sail on June 26 from Fort Lauderdale.