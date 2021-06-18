  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
MSC Cruises Announces Vaccination Protocols for U.S.-based Sailings

MSC Cruises Announces Vaccination Protocols for U.S.-based Sailings
June 18, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(4:30 a.m. EDT) -- MSC Cruises has announced its vaccination protocols for U.S.-based cruises sailing out of Florida.

As in Europe, the line is welcoming passengers who are both vaccinated and non-vaccinated aboard MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina, though there will be a series of conditions for those who board without proof of vaccinations to adhere to. The move means families with young children will be welcome onboard.

MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina will resume sailings from Florida ports beginning in August and September respectively.

Those who are not fully vaccinated will need to purchase MSC Cruises' Travel Insurance and COVID-19 Protection Services at an additional cost.

They will also be subject to additional restrictions, including the required purchase of MSC-sponsored shore excursions in order to go ashore and mandatory testing before and throughout the voyage.

MSC Cruises announced it would test all passengers for COVID-19 prior to embarkation pierside, and would still require the use of masks while onboard, in addition to physical distancing and increased sanitation measures.

MSC says those passengers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 receive MSC Cruises COVID-19 Reassurance protection at no charge. Unvaccinated passengers will be required to purchase this at an additional cost.

MSC further encourages all eligible passengers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to sailing.

In the past weeks, several lines -- including Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line -- have detailed their health and safety protocols for cruising from U.S. homeports.

Cruise Critic will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

