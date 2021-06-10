  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of Spectrum of the Seas Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean's Second Quantum Plus-Class Cruise Ship to Homeport in Fort Lauderdale
Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas Cruise Ship to Feature VR Playground, Two-Level Pool Deck, Wide Array of Restaurants
The Most Exciting Cruise Ships Coming to North America in 2020
Royal Caribbean: Cruise Prices At Their Lowest Now But Will Go Up
Odyssey of the Seas Cruise Ship Debut Pushed Back To April 2021
Royal Caribbean to Restart in June with Cruise Ship from Bahamas
Royal Caribbean Cancels Israel Season, Sends Odyssey of the Seas Cruise Ship to U.S.
Royal Caribbean Announces 12 Cruise Ship Restart by End of August
Odyssey of the Seas Cruise Ship Arrives into Fort Lauderdale for the First Time
Odyssey of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

Odyssey of the Seas Cruise Ship Arrives into Fort Lauderdale for the First Time

Odyssey of the Seas Cruise Ship Arrives into Fort Lauderdale for the First Time
Odyssey of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

June 10, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(1:15 p.m EST) -- Royal Caribbean's newest cruise ship has finally sailed into its North American homeport.

Odyssey of the Seas arrived into Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida early Thursday morning, becoming the first Quantum-class ship to homeport in a North American port of call since the class of ship was introduced back in 2014.

While Royal Caribbean had initially planned to redeploy Odyssey of the Seas on innovative voyages out of Israel for vaccinated Israeli passengers, those plans had to be cancelled due to ongoing conflict in the region. Odyssey of the Seas instead sailed across the Atlantic Ocean bound for the United States.

While Odyssey of the Seas technically arrived stateside last week, turning up in Port Canaveral on Friday, its arrival into Port Everglades marks a major milestone for the Quantum Ultra-class vessel.

Odyssey of the Seas is just one of 12 vessels Royal Caribbean plans to restart operations this summer. The brand-new ship will begin sailing six-to-eight-night Caribbean cruises on July 3, 2021.

Passengers from select cancelled Royal Caribbean sailings have been allowed to move over to Odyssey of the Seas at no charge, making the ship one of the hottest-ticket vessels to set sail this year, with a number of voyages already sold out.

Royal Caribbean's online booking site currently shows the first bookable Odyssey of the Seas sailings departing in August.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Carnival Cruise Line Announces Sail Date For New Ship Mardi Gras, More Ships In Florida and Long Beach
5
Carnival Clarifies Vaccination Requirements for Galveston Cruises, Allows Small Number of Unvaccinated Children
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.