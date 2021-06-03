  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Disney Announces New Itineraries, Summer 2022 Debut for New Disney Wish Cruise Ship
Carnival Breeze, Horizon, Vista Likely First Carnival Cruise Ships to Restart
Pressure on CDC Grows, As Cruise Lines Plan More International Restarts
U.S. Ports, Cruise Lines Step Up Crew COVID-19 Vaccines
Carnival Ships Arrive In Galveston Homeport For Economic Impact Rally, Crew Vaccines
Ship Spotting: Your Weekly Round Up of Cruise Ships Worldwide
CDC Gives Green Light For First Royal Caribbean Test Cruise From Miami
Disney Cruise Line Gets CDC OK For Test Cruise From Port Canaveral
Test Cruises, Return to Service Approvals: CDC Documents Cruise Progress in Florida Lawsuit Filing
Royal Caribbean Receives CDC Approval For Test Cruises Aboard Two Additional Ships
More Cruises Coming! Additional Test and Revenue Sailings Approved By The CDC
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)

More Cruises Coming! Additional Test and Revenue Sailings Approved By The CDC

More Cruises Coming! Additional Test and Revenue Sailings Approved By The CDC
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)

June 03, 2021

Fran Golden
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(1:43 p.m. EDT) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light to six additional ships for test cruises from the fleets of Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International.

The agency also approved startup revenue cruises for vaccinated guests aboard Celebrity Equinox, from Fort Lauderdale. Celebrity already has Celebrity Edge slated as the first ship to cruise from a U.S. homeport since the pandemic began, leaving from Fort Lauderdale on June 26.

Carnival was approved for simulated voyages on Carnival Vista from the Port of Galveston and on Carnival Horizon from PortMiami.

Carnival Vista (Photo: Carnival)

Royal Caribbean International was approved for test sailings on Allure of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas from Port Canaveral, Symphony of the Seas from Miami and Independence of the Seas from Galveston.

Royal previously received approval to sail a two-night simulated voyage on Freedom of the Seas from PortMiami June 20 to 22. Disney Dream was also earlier approved for test cruises from Port Canaveral.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced that they will be running a test cruise out of the Port of Palm Beach. The CDC said Thursday that the line has only partial approval yet, however.

Disney Dream (Photo: Disney)

That bringing the number of ships definittely approved for test cruises to eight -- and the number of those that are ready to go to two.

Test cruises are required by the CDC to prove the efficiency of health and safety protocols on ships that do not plan to meet the agency’s threshold of 95 percent of passengers being vaccinated.

Celebrity Equinox will sail with mostly vaccinated so will be able to forgo the test cruises and resume revenue sailings.

For Edge, Celebrity Cruises said it would not require vaccines for passengers under age 16 on the initial cruises, and under age 12 on sailings after August 1. The crew will be vaccinated.

Cruise Critic has reached out to Celebrity for further comment on the Equinox approval, and when sailings might begin on that ship.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?
5
Royal Caribbean Receives CDC Approval For Test Cruises Aboard Two Additional Ships
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.