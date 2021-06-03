  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
'Friends' Cruise to Set Sail on Celebrity in May 2022

June 03, 2021

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
(10:50 a.m. EDT) -- Could it BE any more fun?

If the recent reunion of everybody's favorite Friends isn't enough for you, a theme cruise that celebrates the iconic 90s TV show will take place May 15 to May 21, 2022, on Celebrity Equinox. The cruise ship will leave from Fort Lauderdale, with scheduled ports of Key West, Grand Cayman and Cozumel.

Like many theme cruises, the sailing is being put together by an outside company, the travel agency Fan World Travel. It is a partial charter of the ship, with events dedicated solely for people who book through the agency's site Cruise With Friends.

The site promises Friends-themed costume contests, trivia games and more: "Get ready to eat like Joey, joke like Chandler, cook like Monica, shop like Rachel, yoga like Phoebe and dig like Ross."

No actors from the show are scheduled to be on the cruise. But we speak from experience when we say that there's nothing like being on a cruise with 1,000 other people who love the same TV show that you do.

Don't want to miss out on "The One With The Cruise"? Fares range from $1,648.66 per person for an inside stateroom up to $3,048.66 for a Sky Suite with a balcony. On Celebrity, Wi-Fi, a premium beverage package, $150 shore excursion credit per person, gratuities, taxes and fees are included in the fare.

Theme cruises often have different payment policies than regular cruises, and the Friends one is no exception. Deposits are $1,000 per person for inside, oceanview and balcony cabins and suites are $1,500 per person -- due at booking and nonrefundable. (The site encourages travel insurance).

So who will be there for you on the high seas? Grab your besties and find out.

