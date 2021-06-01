  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design for First Cruise Ship
Live from the Shipyard: First Impressions of Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady
Just Back from the Newly Refurbished Oasis of the Seas: Still at the Top of its Game?
MSC Cruises Takes Delivery of first Meraviglia Plus Class Ship, MSC Grandiosa
Just Back From MSC Grandiosa: First Impressions of MSC's First Meraviglia Plus Cruise Ship
Which Cruise Ships Will Be Scrapped Or Taken Out of Service Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic?
MSC Cruises Successfully Floats Out MSC Seashore, Ship Coming July 2021
Live From MSC Cruises' MSC Grandiosa: What's it Like Sailing on a Big Ship in the COVID Era?
New MSC Cruise Ship Seashore Renderings Spotlight Focus on Pools, Outdoor Spaces
Celebrity Cruises Leans Into Sophistication, Luxury With New Ship Celebrity Beyond
MSC Cruises Reveals Details, Pictures of New Ship, World Europa
M S C World Europa with a plumb bow shaped like an arrow

MSC Cruises Reveals Details, Pictures of New Ship, World Europa

MSC Cruises Reveals Details, Pictures of New Ship, World Europa
M S C World Europa with a plumb bow shaped like an arrow

June 01, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(6 a.m. EDT) -- MSC Cruises has finally revealed details of its latest ship class, MSC World Europa, whose features include a 113-yard half-open promenade, an 11-deck dry slide and almost two thirds of cabins with balconies.

The 6,762-passenger ship (at full occupancy) will have 22 decks and will be more than a thousand yards in length and have 430,000 square feet of public space, becoming the longest, tallest and biggest in the fleet when it launches in December next year -- and heralding a new ship class for the line.

MSC World Europa is currently under construction in the Chantiers d'Atlantique shipyard in France.

The promenade features an imposing L E D sky screen

"Quite unlike anything else at sea today, MSC World Europa and the entire MSC World Class redefines the cruise experience in so many ways," said MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago in a statement.

"From the future-proof on board technologies that this completely new platform introduces for the first time all the way to its ground-breaking marine and interior design features."

He added: "MSC World Europa marks the beginning of a new era for cruising."

The new ship will have a unique Y-shaped aft and a plumb bow (main pic), in the shape of an arrow, rather than the traditional bulbous bow. The aft will open up to the 113-yard Europa Promenade, which will be half open to the sky and half-covered by the LED-sky screen, similar in design to those on the Meraviglia class of ships.

104 metre long promenade is half open with breath taking ocean views

One of the centerpieces in terms of features will be The Spiral, an 11-deck dry slide -- the longest at sea -- which will start at the top deck and twist down to The Promenade.

However, the new ship is not entirely unique in terms of design -- Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class of ship pioneered the open promenade concept in 2009 complete with inside cabins with promenade views. And Symphony of the Seas introduced a 10-deck dry slide in 2018, the Ultimate Abyss.

MSC World Europa is also introducing the concept of distinct areas on the ship catering for different cruising types such as families or couples, which it calls "districts"; on Royal's Oasis class ships these are known as "neighborhoods"

M S C World Europa to feature next level dining experiences

The ship will feature 13 dining venues, including six speciality restaurants including two new venues: Chef’s Garden Kitchen focusing on flavourful microgreens and La Pescaderia, a traditional seafood grill with alfresco seating.

Regulars will return including American-style steakhouse Butcher’s Cut and Asian-inspired Kaito Teppanyaki Grill and Sushi Bar, as well as the newly launched Latin American street food-inspired Hola! Tacos & Cantina. There will also be three buffets onboard.

The Zen Pool one of the distinct neighbourhoods

Masters of the Sea Pub, which will be split across two decks and will brew craft beer specially on board for the first time, will also return. Other concepts will include the Elixir - Mixology Bar with elaborate signature cocktails, a South Asian-style tea room filled with perfumes from the East, an authentic Emporium coffee bar with selections from around the world, a widely stocked Gin Project inspired by a real distillery, a zesty juice bar made from fresh ingredients and a gelateria.

New cabins include balcony with promenade view

MSC World Europa will have 19 different cabin categories -- 65 percent of those with balconies. The ship will see the introduction of seven new cabin types. These include:

  • Balcony suites and cabins that overlook the promenade.
  • Duplex MSC Yacht Club suites with large balconies and private hot tub, as well as open living/dining room area.
  • Aurea Suites with spacious balcony and private hot tub.
  • Infinite Ocean view cabins with a panoramic sliding window that turns into a glass balustrade when open.

The ship will spend its first season in the Gulf, offering seven-night cruises from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Doha, Qatar.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
MSC Cruises Reveals Details, Pictures of New Ship, World Europa
5
Which Cruise Lines Have Restarted Cruising?
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.