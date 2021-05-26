Oceania, Regent Cruise Lines Announce More Restart Dates

(10:35 a.m. EDT) – The same day that Norwegian Cruise Line announced the rest of its 2021 ship deployment, sister lines Oceania and Regent Seven Seas have released their restart dates.

Both lines are resuming service with a full COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all passengers and crew.

But while Norwegian is hoping for a US restart within weeks and redeploying its ships mainly to US ports, the two sister lines are concentrating on Caribbean and Europe itineraries.

The two lines had already announced initial restart plans. Oceania's Marina will sail from Copenhagen, offering cruises to Scandinavia and Western Europe beginning August 29, 2021. Regent's newest ship, Seven Seas Splendor, will sail the British Isles and Ireland from Southampton, beginning September 11, 2021, before transitioning to the Mediterranean.

Here the different restart dates for the two brands:

Oceania

Riviera will resume its previously published voyage schedules beginning from Istanbul on October 18, 2021. It will sail a series of Mediterranean voyages before moving to Miami for winter 2021-2022 Caribbean cruises.

Insignia will resume sailings with the December 21, 2021 Panama Canal voyage from Miami, before it begins its sold-out 180-day World Cruise from Los Angeles to New York.

Sirena will begin sailings with its January 22, 2022 Caribbean voyage from Miami to Panama City, Panama.

The line said that phased restart dates for Regatta and Nautica will be announced at a later date.

Regent Seven Seas

Seven Seas Explorer resumes service on October 16, 2021 sailing from Venice, Italy. The ship will sail its two Mediterranean voyages before moving to Miami to sail two cruises in the Caribbean. The ship then starts a new winter Caribbean season, heading back to Europe on April 10, 2022.

Seven Seas Mariner will resume sailing on its published December 18, 2021 itinerary, cruising from Miami, Florida to San Francisco, California. The ship will then begin its World Cruise on January 5, 2022.

Seven Seas Navigator’s resumption will begin January 6, 2022 from Miami, Florida on its published 2022 Southern Caribbean winter sailings.