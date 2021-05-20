Ship Spotting: What's Going On With Your Favorite Cruise Ships

(11:10 a.m. EDT) -- Welcome to this week's ship spotting, where we round up some of the latest news about your favorite vessels. There's a lot of activity right now, as cruise lines prepare for their return to the seas, both internationally and (hopefully) from the United States.

Let's get into it.

Vaxxes For First North America Sailings

Two of the ships that will be leading the North America restart next month came into U.S. ports this week to get their crew members vaccinated.

The Port of Galveston posted photos of Celebrity Millennium coming into Texas. "It's officially official, we have a Celebrity in port," the post read.

Celebrity Millennium will be sailing on June 2 out of St. Maarten, becoming the first large mainstream cruise line to resume service in North America.

Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas, which will begin sailing from The Bahamas on June 12, is also heading to a U.S. port, Port Canaveral, according to the tracking site CruiseMapper. An Orlando TV news site said that 1,050 vaccines will be given to Adventure of the Seas crew over a two-day period, May 21 and May 22.

Lindblad Adds More Ships In Alaska

Increased demand in Alaska means that Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic has made more ships and sailings available for summer 2021.

National Geographic Sea Bird and National Geographic Sea Lion, both with 62 passengers and with U.S. flags, will be put into service beginning June 25, 2021. The two ships will add an additional 13 departures to Lindblad's summer lineup.

To sail on Lindblad, all passengers ages 16 and older must be vaccinated (on cruises through July) or ages 12 and older (on cruises after August 1). COVID-19 tests will also be required, as well as temperature checks. Passengers will be traveling exclusively in an expedition bubble.

Boudicca Beached

The former Fred. Olsen ship Boudicca has reached the end of the line –- the beach shoals of Aliaga, Turkey, the final step before scrapping.

The line sold the ship, along with Black Watch, in August 2020 . The move was part of Fred. Olsen's capacity expansion; by buying the former Amsterdam and Rotterdam from Holland America Line, Fred. Olsen will be expanding its capacity by 30 percent (those ships have been renamed Bolette and Borealis).

Boudicca entered service in 1973 as Royal Viking Sky, remaining with Royal Viking Line until 1991 . The ship then had a succession of owners before becoming part of the Fred. Olsen fleet in 2005 .