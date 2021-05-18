P&O Cruises Australia Cancels All 2021 International Sailings

(10 p.m. AEST) -- P&O Cruises has cancelled all its remaining 2021 international itineraries and replacing them with Australian domestic cruises, according to Cruise Weekly.

The company said it was making the move "in light of the continued uncertainty," with passengers offered the option of remaining booked on their existing departures with the new itineraries, or receiving a full refund of the amount paid to P&O Cruises Australia without penalty.

In March, the line extended its pause in operations until the end of July.

“We are sorry that some of our guests will be unavoidably inconvenienced by these changes to the existing schedule at a time when we remain optimistic about returning to service as society keeps opening up,” President of P&O Cruises Australia, Sture Myrmell, said at the time.

“We are continuing our discussions with governments and health authorities to develop a framework for the staged resumption of cruising.

“As those discussions continue, today’s changes are necessary as we take a practical approach to the current environment and continue to look forward to better days ahead.”