No Masks Will Be Required at Royal’s Perfect Day at Coco Cay

CocoCay's Thrill Waterpark (Photo: Royal Caribbean Intenational)

CocoCay's Thrill Waterpark (Photo: Royal Caribbean Intenational)

May 12, 2021

Fran Golden
Contributor
(2:15 p.m. EDT) -- Guests sailing on Adventure of the Seas next month will not be required to wear masks while visiting Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day at Coco Cay, said Vicki Freed, the line's senior vice president of sales.

The ship is set to do weekly sailings from Nassau beginning June 12, marking the line's first return to service since March 2020. The itinerary includes two full days at Perfect Day at CocoCay, as well as stops at Grand Bahamas Island and Cozumel.

Crew on the sailings will be vaccinated, as will adult guests and workers on Coco Cay, Freed said.

Perfect Day at CocoCay (Photo: Brittany Chrusciel/Cruise Critic)

"At Perfect Day at CocoCay, because it is our private destination and everybody who lives on the island will have the vaccination, and all guests who will be vaccinated who are 18 and over, you will not have to wear a mask when you are at Perfect Day at CocoCay," Freed said during a weekly Coffee Chat will travel advisers Wednesday.

As far as mask-wearing and protocols for other ports Adventure of the Seas will visit, Freed said, "We are still trying to get the details on Cozumel and Grand Bahama Island and hopefully next week will have all those details to share with you."

Freed said Royal Caribbean had hoped to announce "protocols and new deployment and return to service" this week but that those announcements had been delayed until next week.

Royal Caribbean announced in March that it would restart cruises from Nassau, with officials calling vaccines "a game changer." The line is also set to launch sailings June 26 on Vision of the Seas from Bermuda. Those sailings overnight in Bermuda and visit Perfect Day at CocoCay

Featured News

1
CDC Loosens Mask Requirements For Vaccinated Passengers, Allows Independent Shore Trips
5
When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?
