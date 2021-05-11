  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Carnival Cruise Line Cancels Most July Sailings, Still Hopes for Restart

May 11, 2021

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
(4:05 p.m. EDT) -- Citing uncertainty with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Carnival Cruise Line canceled most sailings in the U.S. through July 30.

The line said it hopes to begin cruising in July on three ships: Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze in Galveston, and Carnival Horizon in Miami. If there's some way that cruise ships can resume sailing in Alaska by mid-summer, Carnival Miracle is available to take over cruises from Seattle that are currently slated on Carnival Freedom.

People who are booked on those ships, however, may cancel without penalty by May 31, and receive a full refund, the line said.

"Given that there is still some uncertainty in our ability to operate these cruises, guests booked on those sailings who wish to make alternate summer plans" can cancel, the line said.

All other cruises for July have been canceled.

"We continue to have constructive discussions with the CDC but still have many questions that remain unanswered. We are working diligently to resume sailing in the U.S. and meet the CDC guidelines," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "We sincerely appreciate the continued patience and understanding of our guests and travel advisor partners and will share additional information as quickly as we can."

Separately, Carnival Splendor has been paused for another month in Australia, with cruises canceled through September 17.

