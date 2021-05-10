Could An August Restart of U.S. Cruises Really Happen?

(12:40 p.m. EDT) -- Negotiations between cruise lines and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention continue, even as all eyes are on a court case coming this week.

Cruise lines met last week with CDC after the agency released its guidance, seeking clarification on, among other things, what the rules are for an American cruise restart for ships that agree to sail with vaccinated passengers and crew. Those meetings continue this week.

At the same time, a hearing on a federal lawsuit against the CDC filed by Florida, and joined by Alaska and Texas, may potentially bring very quick word on when U.S. cruises will restart.

Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, said if a federal judge in Tampa issues an injunction against the CDC's Conditional Sailing Order at a hearing Wednesday, the cruise line would push for a restart in Alaska in August.

If Alaska can't happen, due to Canada's current ban on cruise ships and ongoing negotiations, Norwegian "would happily restart in other places in this country as well," he added. Hawaii, where NCL operates Pride of America, would be on the drawing board as well as other ports.

"We have ships that we could start up from various ports in Florida, Miami, Port Canaveral, Tampa, and also other ports nearby like New Orleans. We have lots of options in front of us for an August restart," Sommer said.

Norwegian is the only major U.S. line that has committed to sailing in the U.S. with a requirement that 100 percent of passengers and crew be vaccinated, a plan that officials said would be in place through October.

That plan is in direct contradiction with a law signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis banning vaccine requirements for businesses in the Sunshine State. While the Florida market is the largest and most lucrative for cruise lines, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings President and CEO Frank Del Rio said in an earnings call last week that the line would go elsewhere if Florida continued to take a hard line against vaccine requirements.

Sommer said that in meetings with the CDC last week and again this week, Norwegian and other cruise lines are seeking to clarify what comes after the agency's orders that were issued last week, which include requirements for mask wearing, social distancing and "bubble" shore excursions, but don't seem to distinguish between ships with vaccinated passengers and crew and those without. He said many of those rules may be irrelevant to Norwegian, given the line's vaccine stance.

"Our big push now with the CDC is when can we understand the rest of the rules for Phase 3 so we can have a definitive date when we can a definitive date where we can restart in the U.S.," Sommer said. "If we got the Phase 3 rules this week and they were workable, we would be happy to restart in Alaska in August."

He added, "I think the CDC needs to clearly hear that Phase 3 comes out really soon, certainly before the end of May but even sooner that that if possible -- or there's no Alaska for this upcoming season."

Alaska's Inside Passage towns have borne the brunt of the ban on cruising, and many businesses that rely on tourism worry they will not survive another year without the ships. While small cruise ships have begun their 2021 season in Alaska, it's not nearly enough to make up the deficit. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has pledged $10 million to support Alaska ports, including Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, Hoonah (Icy Strait Point), Seward and Sitka.

Besides getting movement from the CDC, Alaska cruises have another hurdle to overcome before becoming a reality -- either getting a waiver of the Passenger Vessel Services Act or approval from Canada to stop there. Currently Transport Canada has banned cruises through February 2022.

"There are many options for us to do an Alaska cruise... .We are working on all of them," Sommer said, adding that the Alaska congressional delegation has helped with the Canadian government. "We are talking with them. ... Until I know otherwise, I am going to keep on trying."

Sommer said the cruise lines also asked the CDC whether there would be different rules on shore excursions in U.S. ports, where the COVID-19 vaccine is readily available, as opposed to foreign ports. Last week's rules limit port exploration to cruise line-organized shore excursions.

He said cruise lines have not yet submitted to the CDC required port agreements that cover local health and safety protocols, but that Norwegian hoped to do so in the next week or two. "The Alaska ones are likely going to be at the front of this," he said.

Reflecting on last week's guidance, he said what the CDC will further require is key to an August restart.

"Really the big obstacle in front of us is getting complete Phase 3 guidance, which we have not yet gotten. If Phase 2B is any indication of what Phase 3 guidance is going to be like, we still have a little bit of a road ahead of us."