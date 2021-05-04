Carnival Stops July Bookings For All But Three Ships, Showing Possible Restart Options

(11:50 a.m. EDT) – In a move that could signal where the line will return to service first, Carnival Cruise Line has paused new bookings on all but three ships for July.

The line has removed all ships from booking engines, with the exception of Carnival Breeze and Carnival Vista from Galveston and Carnival Horizon from Miami.

Carnival Breeze and Carnival Vista have already arrived at the Port of Galveston, where the line held an economic impact rally yesterday. The crew on the two ships also received Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines when they arrived in port, Carnival President Christine Duffy said Monday.

In a statement to Cruise Critic, Carnival made clear it has not at this time cancelled any July sailings.

“While we evaluate the CDC’s new guidance on the resumption of cruising from the U.S., we have closed for sale all July voyages except for Carnival Horizon, Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze. We have taken no other actions on these cruises, and will update guests and travel agents once we finalize plans for the resumption of guest operations under the new CDC guidelines,” the cruise line said. “We appreciate the support and understanding of our guests and travel partners, and commit to communicating more information as quickly as possible.”

Post-pandemic, the line has so far stuck with a plan to sail only from its 14 North American homeports, rather than moving ships to other international destinations.

So far, Carnival has not committed to requiring guests to be vaccinated, which the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control & Prevention indicated in guidance last week would be the faster pathway toward resumption, allowing ships to start up as soon as mid-July.

Carnival Horizon is scheduled to sail from Miami on six-day Western Caribbean itineraries. Only two are still available on July 4 and July 18 (the others are sold out). Port calls are listed as Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Grand Cayman; and Cozumel, Mexico. The Cayman Islands currently has a cruise ship ban in effect until 2022. A Carnival spokesman says itineraries will be adjusted if necessary.

Carnival Breeze is set to do four- and five-day sailings from Galveston to Cozumel, the five-day cruises also stopping in Progreso, Mexico. The sailings begin on July 1.