REVEALED: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity, See Photos! (VIDEO)

(11:15 a.m.) – Everyone loves a brand-new cruise ship – and two were revealed this week! Celebrity Beyond and Disney Wish are coming in 2022, with loads of new features for cruise fans.

Cruise Critic's Managing Editor Chris Gray Faust walks you through what's most exciting about Celebrity Beyond and Disney Wish – and why we can't wait for these new ships to arrive.

Video Transcript:

Hello cruisers! Who loves new ships? We do! Welcome to this special cruise news video focusing on two big ship reveals that came out recently for vessels launching in 2022.

*The lines serving up the news couldn't be more different. Celebrity is all about cool sophistication, while Disney provides non-stop fun for kids (and those of us who are kids at heart).

Celebrity's new ship, Celebrity Beyond, takes the line's chic Edge class and makes it next level. A few things that stand out to us include the ship's new restaurant from Daniel Boulud, Le Voyage, which promises a culinary journey inspired by the chef's own favorite flavors. The restaurant's designer created tables where you'll feel like you're dining in a lantern. Sounds like a good date night to me.

Design is at the heart of Celebrity Beyond and the public spaces that were revealed look like those you'd find at an international boutique hotel. Celebrity Beyond is both larger and taller than other Edge-class ships, and so everything from the Sunset Bar to the Rooftop Garden has more space.

Finally it wouldn't be Celebrity without a touch do something extra - and for Celebrity Beyond, that's the addition of new well-being ambassador Gwyneth Paltrow. The wellness guru will provide goop products for a reinvigorated Aqua class.

Our second new ship also has more than a handful of pizzazz - or should we say; pixie dust. Disney Wish has been long awaited by Disney fans, and the reveals did not disappoint.

The 4,000-passenger ship has a Beauty & the Beast theme. There's a specialty restaurant that's new to the fleet called Enchante, with cuisine by Michelin starred chef Arnaud Lallement.

For regular dining, Disney Wish will have the same rotational schedule that it's other ships have -- only the themes are different. The Frozen-themed restaurant Arendelle will have Nordic-inspired cuisine and a show in the round that picks up where Frozen 2 left off.

1923 is art deco inspired and named for the year that Disney studios was founded. your little superhero's will love the Worlds of Marvel restaurant, which will have an interactive avenger experience and have foods from Wakanda and Sokovia.

Star Wars fans wait, there is something for you too. The Hyperspace Lounge, based on Solo, will be open to everyone during the day but then turn into an adult bar at night with Star Wars-themed cocktails.

Finally get ready to scream on deck as Disney Wish reveals the first attraction at sea. The AquaMouse is not just an ordinary water slide. it will be more like an animated ride like you'd find at the parks. I can't wait to see what that looks like.

Are you excited? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below and share this video with someone you want to cruise with. as always, smash that Like button. Happy Sailing!