  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
More Cruise Lines Axe Calls to Amsterdam as a Result of the City's Tourist Tax
MSC Cruises to Include Daily Gratuities for UK & Ireland Passengers on All Sailings
MSC Cruises' MSC Armonia to Homeport in Tampa
MSC Cruises Debuts New Blue Ribbon Health and Safety Task Force
MSC Cruises Hosts Original Girl Band The Nolans On Newest Ship for TV Show
Foreign And Commonwealth Office Advises Against All Cruise Travel
Early Efforts To Resume Cruises Fall Prey to COVID-19, Lessons Learned
MSC Cruises Restarts in the Mediterranean, Delays Greece Cruises; Costa Pauses Until March
MSC Cruises Unveils First Robotic Bartender at Sea Onboard New Ship
Ship Shape: Cruise Ships Around the World

VIDEO: Two States Sue the CDC Over Cruise Restart, Plus Photos of MSC's New Megaship!

April 23, 2021

Cruise Critic
Staff
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

Alaska has joined forces with Florida in a bid to force the CDC to scrap its conditional sail order and get cruise lines sailing from the US in time for July 4th.

Plus, Seabourn becomes the latest line to announce a Caribbean restart and MSC reveals some stunning images from its new ship, MSC Virtuosa!

Hear the latest from Cruise Critic's Managing Editor UK Adam Coulter.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Azamara Latest Cruise Line to Announce Summer 2021 Restart in Greece
5
Disney Cruise Line Teases Disney Wish Ahead of Reveal Next Week
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.