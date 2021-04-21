Seabourn Debuts New Cruise Itineraries Departing Barbados in July

  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Barbados (Photo:Filip Fuxa/Shutterstock)

Barbados (Photo:Filip Fuxa/Shutterstock)

April 21, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(4:25 p.m. EDT) -- Luxury cruise operator Seabourn has announced it will launch a series of Caribbean itineraries this summer, starting July 18 from Bridgetown, Barbados. 

Sailing aboard Seabourn Odyssey, these weeklong cruises will operate from Barbados to several destinations in the Southern Caribbean, including ports of call in Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Maarten and St. Kitts.

Seabourn will vary the ports on each seven-day journey with alternating itineraries in the Windward and Leeward islands allowing passengers the ability to book a 14-day "back-to-back" voyages that don't repeat ports of call.

Previously announced Caribbean itineraries from Barbados setting sail in the fall will include stops in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Guadeloupe and Martinique.

Seabourn Odyssey becomes the second Seabourn vessel to resume operations. The luxury line recently announced Seabourn Ovation would resume service from Piraeus (Athens), Greece beginning July 3.

Seabourn Odyssey TA Listings Page Image

"We are grateful to be working in concert with the Government of Barbados to restart tourism in Barbados and the Caribbean Sea," Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz said in a statement. "The entire Seabourn family is energized to provide our award-winning service, dining and entertainment on board Seabourn Odyssey starting again this July."

"We look forward to welcoming Seabourn back to our shores and are pleased with the outlook for the restart of the cruise industry," Minister of Tourism and International Transport for Barbados Lisa Cummins said in a statement. "Safe travel is our priority, and placing vaccinations and other key public health travel protocols at the core of our cruise industry restart will not only restore traveler confidence, but also offer comfort to visitors and Barbadians alike."

These new Caribbean sailings from Barbados are open to any passengers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Seabourn defines "fully vaccinated" as any person who has completed their second dose (or first, in the case of Johnson & Johnson) a minimum of 14 days prior to embarkation. Proof of vaccination, including dates given, will be required, and documentation will need to be shown prior to embarkation.

Seabourn notes its crew will also be fully vaccinated and plans to release additional details including shore excursions, in the coming weeks.

The line is the latest to announce a restart in the Caribbean, with Crystal, Celebrity, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean all planning operational restarts in the coming months from new homeports outside the United States. Further operational restarts will be taking place in Europe, the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

Seabourn's sailings aboard Seabourn Odyssey are open for booking.

