  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
MSC Cruises Reveals First Visuals and Host of Features to Debut on MSC Bellissima
MSC Cruises Reveals Details of New Multi-Ship Terminal at Miami Cruise Port
MSC Cruises to Stretch and Refurbish MSC Magnifica, Add Brand-New Features
Update: MSC Cruises, Costa, Ponant Temporarily Suspends Some Sailings Due to Europe Lockdowns
MSC Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Invest in New Terminal For Southampton
MSC Cruises Restarts in the Mediterranean, Delays Greece Cruises; Costa Pauses Until March
MSC Cruises Takes Delivery of Newest Ship MSC Virtuosa
MSC Cruises to Base New Flagship in Southampton for Round-Britain Cruises
MSC Announces Summer European Sailings for More Cruise Ships
MSC to Restart MSC Seaside in Mediterranean from May 1
MSC to Debut Red Sea Cruises in Agreement with Cruise Saudi Arabia
M S C V I R T U O S A (1)

MSC to Debut Red Sea Cruises in Agreement with Cruise Saudi Arabia

MSC to Debut Red Sea Cruises in Agreement with Cruise Saudi Arabia
M S C V I R T U O S A (1)

April 21, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(3:45 p.m. EST) -- MSC has joined with Cruise Saudi, an organization dedicated to developing the cruise industry in Saudi Arabia, to debut a brand-new season of Red Sea cruises set to debut in winter 2021-2022.

The weeklong voyages, which will be open to international passengers around the globe, will take place aboard MSC Magnifica and the brand-new MSC Virtuosa, with the first departures from Jeddah starting in November.

Each sailing will call on a variety of ports and destinations around the region, along with three Saudi ports. Weekly calls will be made to Al Wajh, gateway to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Al-Ula, formerly known as Hegra.

Jeddah is the second-largest port in the Middle East, and one of the largest cities in Saudi Arabia. A dedicated partnership between MSC and national airline Saudia will allow for itinerary modifications to coincide with the anticipated schedules for MSC Magnifica and MSC Virtuosa (from select international cities).

Passengers booked aboard MSC Magnifica will also have the ability to take in the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on December 5, 2021.

MSC will operate its new Red Sea cruises through March 2022.

MSC did not specify whether these cruises will require vaccinations against COVID-19, PCR tests, or both. Cruise Critic has reached out to MSC to confirm.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Azamara Latest Cruise Line to Announce Summer 2021 Restart in Greece
5
Disney Cruise Line Teases Disney Wish Ahead of Reveal Next Week
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.