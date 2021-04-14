  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Pacific Encounter (Photo: P&O Cruises Australia)

Pacific Encounter Completes P&O Cruises Australia Transformation

Pacific Encounter Completes P&O Cruises Australia Transformation
Pacific Encounter (Photo: P&O Cruises Australia)

April 14, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(2:37 p.m. AST) -- P&O Cruises Australia revealed Pacific Encounter has completed its transformation in drydock, having been refitted inside and out and equipped with the line's distinctive "name badge" branding.

The former Star Princess was transformed in Singapore over the course of 14 days, utilizing 250 contractors that spent over 84,000 hours fitting 14,000 square metres of fresh carpeting and painting 5,000 square metres of walls and ceilings to complete the vessel's new look for P&O Cruises Australia.

The ship has seen bow-to-stern refurbishments of all major public spaces, including the Encounter Hotel and the Blue Room, which will offer passengers the chance to enjoy live music from local Australian musicians.  

The ship's dining venues have also received a complete makeover, including The Pantry, which is outfitted with graphic depicting the nine different Australian fresh food outlets on offer.

Oasis Deck on Pacific Adventure

Pacific Encounter is one of two vessels joining the P&O Cruises Australia fleet this year. The ship will be joined by sister ship Pacific Adventure, which formerly operated as Princess Cruises' Golden Princess.

"We know that our guests are extremely excited to experience Pacific Encounter and her arrival will be a pinnacle moment in our fleet transformation and a mark of confidence in the expected rebound of the local cruise industry," said P&O Cruises Australia President Sture Myrmell.

"Our design and technical teams have yet again surpassed expectations in completing the transformation of a new addition to our family -- a ship which will have the signature experiences, entertainment and programmed activities that sets apart P&O as a contemporary cruise holiday for everyone."

Pacific Encounter has been revitalized by P&O Cruises head of design Petra Ryberg, which has given the vessel a "modern Australian feel" throughout revolving around Australian nature, botanicals, animals and distinct art and patterns.

Pacific Encounter will homeport from and enter service in Brisbane later this year.

