Silversea to Restart Cruises in June; Vaccinations Required

(12:25 p.m. EST) -- Luxury cruise operator Silversea has become the third luxury line to announce a restart this summer, on Silver Moon, beginning in June from Athens.

The line follows Crystal, which announced a restart from The Bahamas in July on Crystal Serenity; and Seabourn, which will also operate from Athens on Seabourn Ovation from June.

Silversea also becomes the latest cruise line to mandate proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all passengers and crew. The line notes full vaccination against COVID-19 will apply for all sailings aboard the company's vessels, excluding sailings departing from Australia, as protocols for that region are still being evaluated.

"Vaccinations will play a critical role in ensuring the health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit, which we prioritize above all else," Silversea president and CEO Roberto Martinoli said. "Paired with our science-backed onboard procedures, which leverage on the expertise of the Royal Caribbean Group's Healthy Sail Panel, vaccinations will enable our guests to travel deep into the world once again, with a renewed sense of appreciation for our beautiful planet."

Silversea's first departures will take place beginning June 18 aboard the line's new flagship, Silver Moon. The ultra-luxury vessel will sail 10-day itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean roundtrip from Piraeus (Athens), Greece, calling on Santorini, Paros, Mykonos, Crete, Haifa (Israel), and Cyprus.

These new 10-day Eastern Mediterranean itineraries will go on sail beginning April 15, 2021.

Silver Moon is the eagerly-anticipated sister-ship to 2017's Silver Muse. Though similar in design and appearance, Silver Moon nonetheless introduces a number of new features to the brand, including Silversea's first S.A.L.T. (Sea And Land Taste) culinary program onboard, plus the redesign of several popular public rooms and dining venues.