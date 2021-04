Cruise Critic's Editor in Chief Colleen McDaniel sat down with American Queen Steamboat Company's CEO and Founder, John Waggoner, for this exclusive interview onboard the line's newest ship, American Countess.

In this interview, John Waggoner answers Cruise Critic readers' questions, and talks about the design of the ship, the "edutainment" onboard, and the line's health and safety protocols amid COVID-19.