Windstar Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Require COVID-19 Vaccine For Sailing

(3:10 p.m. EDT) -- Add Windstar Cruises to the growing list of cruise lines that will require the COVID-19 vaccine to sail.

"Vaccination is another layer of safety for all of us, and it's the responsible course of action as our yachts resume cruising and our guests travel the world," Windstar Cruises President Christopher Prelog said.

The line said that it was confident that government and news reports about increased vaccine availability in the U.S. and overseas meant that passengers would have to have time to be vaccinated before travel.

Crew members will also be required to get the vaccine, as soon as it is available to them, the line said.

Currently, the line is resuming service June 19, starting with Star Breeze in the Caribbean and Wind Star in the Mediterranean. Wind Spirit is slated to start July 15 in Tahiti, followed by Wind Surf on August 8 in the Mediterranean and Star Legend in northern Europe on September 4. Star Pride rounds out the operational restart November 3 in the Caribbean.

The line will ask for proof of the completed vaccine course, finished at least 14 days before the cruise starts, at the terminal before embarkation. Negative COVID-19 test results will also be required before boarding.

The line said it will continue to evolve its policies as CDC guidelines change and the pandemic evolves. Last year, the line refitted its six vessels with hospital-grade HEPA filters and ultraviolet germicidal irradiation.