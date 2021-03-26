NEW VIDEO: The CDC's Silence & Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 (BONUS: Live Cruise Report!)

  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
March 26, 2021

Cruise Critic
Staff
In this week's cruise news video: More cruises open up for vaccinated passengers! Plus live coverage from a river cruise on the Mississippi, and what's happening with the CDC and American sailings? Chris Gray Faust and the Cruise Critic team cover it all, in under three minutes.

And in case you missed last week's breaking news update, check it out here, where Cruise Critic's Chris Gray Faust and Colleen McDaniel give the full scoop on the biggest news the cruise industry has seen in more than a year.

