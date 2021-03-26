  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Ship Exterior on Adventure of the Seas

As Cruises Start Back Up, So Do Cruise Critic Roll Calls: Join Yours Today!

As Cruises Start Back Up, So Do Cruise Critic Roll Calls: Join Yours Today!
Ship Exterior on Adventure of the Seas

March 26, 2021

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
As cruising restarts in ports around the world, Cruise Critic members have been forming new Roll Calls to share tricks and tips for their upcoming sailings.

The Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Roll Call boards have been buzzing with new entries being created daily by passengers booked on new Caribbean cruises leaving from the Bahamas and St. Maarten.

The Crystal Cruises Roll Call boards have also seen new threads being formed by passengers on new luxury sailings on Crystal Serenity, visiting lesser-known ports in the Bahamas.

In the UK, Roll Calls have also opened up for some of the lines that are restarting there for residents, including Viking and Princess Cruises.

Viking Venus (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

The mood on the threads is extremely upbeat, coming from people who have missed cruising for more than a year.

"I thought I would get the thread started for our first cruise since the pandemic started! We are so excited and hope to learn more in the coming days about all things AOS!" wrote Dawniepoo, who is booked on Royal Caribbean's first sailing back in the Caribbean, a June 12 cruise on Adventure of the Seas.

"We are booked," said snyderc635, on the June 5 Celebrity Millennium Roll Call. "We have had MULTIPLE cruises and other vacations cancelled…I was nervous booking the first available cruise, but our Tauck Grand Canyon trip for May 30 was cancelled and I'm itching to travel again! Seeing all the others who have booked makes me feel better…See everyone on the Millennium!"

CC Celebrity Millennium Pool

For some, the recently announced cruises mean the chance to try a new cruise line, so they are looking for information, tricks and tips.

"My wife and have booked our first Crystal Cruise departing on 28 August. We have 28 Princess Cruises under our belt. Really looking forward to this experience," wrote majcigar on the August 28 Roll Call for Crystal Serenity.

Others are just excited to get back to cruising again.

Janet&David started the Roll Call for Viking Venus' May 29 cruise, "The second of Viking's three UK-only cruises to test the water. Let's hope it goes ahead as planned without any hitches. I'm sure everyone onboard will be glad to back at sea after the long-enforced break."

"Finally a cruise that I think will happen," said CCFC on the Regal Princess Roll Call for the September 9 sailing. "Had my first vaccination today, second one in 12 weeks. Insurance needs looking into….But hey its my first cruise for ages."

For some, the joy of getting back on a ship requires ALL CAPS to be conveyed.

Celebrity Millennium (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

"I'M BOOKED! Haven't been on a cruise since New Years 2020 Australia/New Zealand," wrote Hellbee on his Millennium Roll Call "Had so many cruises cancelled since March 2020 I've lost count. Really excited to be on this cruise. Even though I'm not a beach person the Millennium is my favorite ship. And, I'm just THRILLED TO BE ON A CRUISE!"

With more cruises going on sale next week, Cruise Critic expects more Roll Calls to form soon. Once you're booked, check for your sailing – or start your own!

How was this article?

