P&O Australia to Debut Company's First Pride Cruise

Blanc de Blanc cast (Photo: P&O Cruises)

March 25, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(2:30 a.m. AST) -- P&O Cruises Australia will debut the company's first "Pride Cruise" aboard Pacific Adventure in the fall of 2022, a seagoing event targeting members of the LGBTQIA+ community, along with their friends, family and supporters.The three-night Pride Cruise sets sail on November 4, 2022 and offers a host of unique inclusions and special events onboard. Joining the sailing will be a number of LGBTQIA+ supporters and organisations, including the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation; Harbour City Bears; and Queer Screen, which will debut its first "Queer Screen @ Sea" film festival onboard Pacific Adventure.This is a first for both P&O and for the wider Australia cruise market -- no-one has offered a gay cruise before. And while all-gay charter cruises catering to the LGBQT+ community are commonplace, less common is a cruise line officially offering a dedicated voyage catering specifically to the celebration of Gay Pride. "Our inaugural Pride Cruise is yet another reflection of our strong commitment to diversity and inclusivity, and we couldn't be prouder to include it in our 2022 offerings," said P&O Australia president Sture Myrmell.Also joining the cruise will be Simon Dunn, the first openly-gay male to represent any country in the field of bobsledding; America's Got Talent star Hans the German; and P&O's Queensland Rugby League ambassador Meg Ward. "Guests on the Pride Cruise will be able to celebrate the themes of love, compassion, respect and understanding through lectures, educational and spiritual events, and same-sex marriages and renewal of vows," said P&O Australia partnerships manager Chris Rich. The three-night Pride Cruise sailing aboard Pacific Adventure will depart Sydney on Friday, November 4, 2022 and will return on Monday, November 7, 2022. Bookings go on sale on April 7, 2021, and passengers can

register their interest

with P&O Cruises Australia prior to sales opening.

