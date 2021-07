In "This Week in Cruise News," Cruise Critic's U.K. Managing Editor Adam Coulter discusses Virgin Voyages' vaccine mandate , and how cruisers feel about that; Viking announces a May restart date sailing, plus more cruise lines confirm sailings.

