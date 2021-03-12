VIDEO: Cruise Line Announces Bahamas 2021 Restart, Plus Exciting Cruise News From the U.K.

In "This Week in Cruise News," Cruise Critic's Editor-In-Chief Colleen McDaniel chats about Crystal Cruises' exciting announcement about returning to sailing, and what it might mean for the industry. (Spoiler alert: It's coming soon!) Plus, she looks at positive news coming out of the U.K. regarding cruising's return to England.

This week marks a somewhat-sobering anniversary: It's been one year since the cruise industry hit the pause button and suspended sailings. And while it's not yet clear when sailing will resume from the United States, we're excited about some positive news from around the cruising world.

Hi everyone. I'm Colleen McDaniel, editor in chief of Cruise Critic, and leading our news roundup this week is Crystal Cruises, which announced it will off a series of Bahamas cruises starting in July. The luxury cruise line will base Crystal Serenity in the Bahamas, where it will sail 7-night cruises between Nassau and Bimini through at least October. Cruisers will have to show proof of vaccination to sail with Crystal.

The move is good news for cruisers worldwide, as vaccinated guests from anywhere are welcome on these trips.

Which makes us wonder: Could this be the solution to an easier restart to cruising in the Bahamas and Caribbean? Work with the CDC in the United States has been slow, stalling hope for resuming cruises from U.S. ports any time soon. But non-U.S. homeports could help jumpstart cruising. Cozumel, for example, has made it known it would welcome cruises and serve as a homeport for Western Caribbean itineraries. Perhaps we'll see similar announcements from other cruise lines ready to welcome back guests when they are able to do so safely.

Also this week, we heard exciting news out of the U.K., when Maritime Minister Robert Courts revealed the domestic cruise market in England will reopen on May 17th. The news sparked enthusiasm across social media, though cruise lines like P&O, Princess and Cunard cautioned it could be months from that May date before ships actually are sailing. So while it still might be some time before we're seeing cruises from England, having a firm date gives us reason for optimism.