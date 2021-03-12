Azamara Narrows Down Names for Fourth Cruise Ship, Go Vote!

for the line's newlyacquired vessel, the former Pacific Princess. Azamara snapped up the ship in January after the line itself was sold off from Royal Caribbean Group to join Sycamore Partners. The former Pacific Princess is a direct sister to Azamara's existing vessels, Azamara Quest, Azamara Journey and Azamara Pursuit. All four ships were originally built for defunct Renaissance Cruises in the late 1990s. While Azamara Onward and Azamara Discovery are cruise names in the classic tradition, Azamara Forth represents an interesting play on words. Not only is it a sly, tongue-in-cheek reference to the ship's numerical standing in the fleet (fourth), it also references the need to move forward, as in, "to go forth." "Forth" also contains some unique geographical references. The River Forth, for example, is a Scottish waterway that eventually drains into the North Sea.