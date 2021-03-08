  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Resilient Lady Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages Reveals Name, Homeport of New Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages Reveals Name, Homeport of New Cruise Ship
Resilient Lady Virgin Voyages

March 08, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(9:30 a.m. EST) -- Virgin Voyages has revealed the name of its third ship -- Resilient Lady -- due for launch in July 2022.

The sister ship to Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady will be homeport in Piraeus offering two seven-night itineraries to the Greek islands and the Adriatic Sea, including a stop in Dubrovnik.

No more detail has been released about the 2,770-passenger ship, though it is likely to be adults-only, like its sisters.

"Sailing in the Med is such an extraordinary experience, and we're so excited to bring the adventure of a Virgin Voyage to this beautiful place," said Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.

"I’m so proud of the incredible work the team has accomplished to introduce Resilient Lady."

Said CEO and President Tom McAlpin: "Welcoming Resilient Lady to our fleet and revealing these amazing itineraries sets the tone for the most memorable summer voyage.

"We know the time to travel is on the horizon, and Virgin Voyages is here so that we can keep dreaming of irresistible vacations ahead."

Scarlet Lady launched in February last year in Dover but has not yet sailed with passengers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scarlet Lady has no main dining room, no set dining times, no dress code and no buffet. All restaurants are included in the cruise fare, as are basic drinks such as soda, bottled and sparkling water, juices, coffee and tea. It has plenty of drinking, dining and dancing options, and the design is more reminiscent of a hip hotel than a traditional cruise ship.

Virgin Voyages has had to postpone its inaugural season through June 30, and the launch of Valiant Lady until November 14, 2021.

Scarlet Lady will offer short cruises from Florida to the Caribbean, including a stop at its private beach club. Valiant Lady will be based in Barcelona offering three itineraries, all with a Friday overnight in Ibiza. Other ports of call will include Monte Carlo, Olbia, Cagliari and Gibraltar.

