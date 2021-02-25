New Broadway Theme Cruises Set For 2022

(5:15 p.m. EST) -- If you're a live theater fan who plans to make up for lost time when performances return, then take a look at fabulous four Broadway theme cruises slated for 2022.Seth Rudetsky's Big Fat Broadway Vacations are theme cruises sponsored by Rudetsky, a well-known Broadway multi-hyphenate actor-singer-writer-producer, who is also the radio host of SiriusXM Broadway.The theme cruises will be heaven for Broadway fans. Each will feature a line-up of Broadway stars – Rudetsky has a lot of friends – who not only provide entertainment, but will also put on master classes and workshops in Broadway performance, choreography, singing and more (or you can just watch and listen; participation is optional).For more, read Cruise Critic's interview with Rudetsky, which took place in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced that season to cancel.The four seven-night sailings will take place on the following dates, itineraries, ships and stars:{#widget:image|decorators:articleimage|image:18794695|title:Seth Rudetsky’s Big Fat Broadway Vacations|description:Seth Rudetsky’s Big Fat Broadway Vacations#}January 8, 2022, on Celebrity Apex, roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale. Cruise visits Key West, Belize City, Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Stars include with Jason Danieley (_The Full Monty, Pretty Woman), and Beth Leavel (The Prom!, The Drowsy Chaperone).April 19, 2022 on Regent's Seven Seas Splendor, embarking in Barcelona and disembarking in Venice. Ports include Monte Carlo, Rome, Sorrento/Capri, Messina and Zadar. Stars include Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), LaChanze (The Color Purple, Once on This Island), Audra McDonald (Carousel, Ragtime, Lady Day) and Will Swenson (Hair, Les Misérables).July 16, 2022 on Celebrity Silhouette, roundtrip from Southampton. Ports include Kristiansand, Alesund, Molde and Stavanger. Stars include the husband-wife team of Colin Donnell (Almost Famous, Anything Goes) and Patti Murin (Frozen, Wicked), as well as James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Memphis).October 7, 2022 on Cunard's Queen Mary 2, transatlantic from New York to Southampton. Stars include Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On your Feet), Peter Flynn (Our Town), Victoria Clark (Titanic, Light in the Piazza).To book, visit the