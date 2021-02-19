Golden Girls Theme Cruise Returns for 2022

(4:30 p.m. EST) -- If you threw a party and invited everyone you know, it just might look a little bit like a Golden Girls theme cruise.

The first set of back-to-back cruises dedicated to the Miami quartet sailed in late February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the worldwide pause in cruise operations. When the sailings were announced in 2019, bookings for the ultimate girlfriend getaway sold out in record time.

An April 2021 repeat has been canceled, but the new 2022 Golden Girls theme cruise promises to provide the same caftan-filled schedule of costume parties, trivia events, panels with Golden Girls screenwriters, historians and cast family members and game shows. There will be a 100th birthday bash for star Betty White, with the requisite cheesecake.

The Golden Girls Fan Theme Cruise will sail on Celebrity Apex on January 3, 2022 departing from Fort Lauderdale. Ports on the five-night itinerary include Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and Nassau.

But any veteran of a theme cruise knows that the ports are almost beside the point. There are only 1,000 slots available, so put on your shoulder pads and gather your fellow Roses, Blanches, Sophias and Dorothys (drag shows are definitely on the cruise agenda).