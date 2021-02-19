Ships on the Move: Your Weekly Cruise Ship Round-Up

(10:30 a.m. EST) -- We're fast approaching the one-year anniversary of the pause in cruise ship sailings.

But that doesn't mean all is quiet in the world of cruising: ships are sailing all around the world, but very few are carrying actual passengers (with a couple of exceptions).

Some are repositioning, some are getting repairs, some are in operation -- and some are up for auction.

Here's your weekly round-up of ships around the world.

Love is in the Air

Here's something to warm your hearts -- crew onboard Quantum of the Seas celebrated Valentine's Day by executing a series of spectacular "hearts" around the ship.

The couples performed the moves on the ship's simulated surf feature, FlowRider; and also in the simulated skydiving capsule, RipCord by iFly.

Quantum is one of the few cruise ships in the world operating and is currently sailing in Singapore on a series of three- and four-night cruises to nowhere for Singaporeans only.

Fun fact: the couple on the Flowrider are a real-life couple -- Rose Serim, a cruise program administrator, from the United States, and Johel Fonseca, a sports supervisor from Brazil. The two met in 2017 on Ovation of the Seas and have since been together on Spectrum of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas.

Viking Sun Rises

Viking were the first line to pause cruising worldwide, on March 11, 2020 -- two days before the rest of the world's cruise lines followed suit.

And now it looks like they could be one of the first to resume, with the news that Viking Sun is headed to China to offer itineraries focused solely on the Chinese source market and sailing under a Chinese flag.

This will allow the ship to sail to between mainland ports in China which are governed by cabotage rules.

China Merchants Shekou and Viking Cruises signed the joint venture agreement on November 25 2020, to operate a fleet of China-flagged ships offering coastal cruises.

The ship left the Danish port of Skagen on January 23, and is currently sailing to Malta.

Oldest Cruise Ship in the World Up For Auction

As regular readers will know, we've been covering the fate of the former fleet of Cruise & Maritime Voyages since the line went bust last year.

Last week, we brought you good news about Vasco da Gama, which will sail under the Nicko Cruises brand as its first ocean ship.

This week, we focus on the 73-year-old Astoria, which was chartered by CMV -- and is the oldest cruise ship in the world.

The publication

reports that the 560-passenger ship is up for auction at a reserve price of $12 million, which industry observers believe it is highly unlikely to meet.

Offers close on February 19 -- we'll be sure to let you know its fate once we get news.

Ghost Ships Continue to Spark Interest

The so-called "Ghost Ships" off the south coast of England continue to spark interest.

Their number varies daily, but since cruising paused in March, ships from lines including P&O Cruises, Cunard, Marella and Royal Caribbean are parked along the south coast from Portsmouth to Plymouth, averaging around 11.

One of those is Royal's Anthem of the Seas, which missed its U.K. season last year, but it is hoped will at least be able to offer a partial season this year.

The