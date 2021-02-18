Princess Debuts 2023 Australia World Cruise, Itineraries for 2022-2023

  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

February 18, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(1:45 p.m. EST) -- Princess Cruises has taken the wraps off its 2022-2023 cruise season in Australia and New Zealand, unveiling a host of new itineraries along with its 13th annual Australia-based World Cruise.

The 107-day World Cruise will depart from Auckland, Sydney and Brisbane on May 31, June 4, and June 6, 2023, respectively.

Sailing aboard the 2,000-passenger Coral Princess, passengers will be treated to a bucket-list journey encompassing 44 destinations in 26 countries across six continents -- Australia, North America, South America, Asia, Europe and Africa.

Coral Princess will also visit six maiden world cruise ports of call, including Elba (Portoferraio, Italy); Marseille, France; Malaga, Spain; Tangier, Morocco; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and Invergordon, Scotland. Overnight stays include Dubai, New York and Lima (Callao), while Princess is scheduling late evening departures for ports including Papeete, Quebec City and Barcelona.

In addition to the full 107-day world cruise, shorter "liner" voyage segments ranging from 50 to 73 days in length will be available for booking, while shorter cruise segments spanning 21 to 34 days in length can also be reserved.

Royal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

Princess also announced its full lineup Down Under for the 2022-2023 cruise season, including Royal Princess and Majestic Princess, which make their debuts on sailing out of Sydney, while Grand Princess will make its Australian debut on voyages from Melbourne.

Coral Princess returns to Brisbane on longer itineraries, in addition to its 2023 world cruise.

A total of 121 departures will be offered across Princess' Australian-based vessels, with voyages ranging in length from two to 36 days. Destinations will include 68 separate ports of call across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

Princess is also offering two cruisetour options -- the Australian Outback and Ultimate Australia -- which will provide passengers with the opportunity to visit the Great Barrier Reef and Australia's iconic Uluru National Park. These cruisetours combine a multi-night land tour with a traditional cruise.

Itineraries in Australia and New Zealand, including the 107-day Australia-based world cruise aboard Coral Princess, will be available for booking on March 2, 2021.

