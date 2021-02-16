Miss Cruising? Play At Home With New Carnival Cruise Line Monopoly Board Game

(12:40 p.m. EST) -- For those who miss cruising, you can now play a version at home, with a new Carnival Cruise Line-themed version of the classic board game, Monopoly. The cruise-themed boardgame will be adorned with Carnival Cruise Line's newest vessel, Mardi Gras, and offer 28 popular Fun Ship attractions, like BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea; Cherry on Top, the Lido Marketplace, and the JavaBlueCafe, all of which serve as landing spots for players.{#widget:image|decorators:article_image|image:18794208|title:Carnival Cruise Line-themed Monopoly (Photo: Carnival)|description:Close-up shot of the play board setup for Carnival Cruise Line-themed Monopoly #}The game also features Cruise Director Announcements, Funnel Chest Cards that have challenges and directions for players, port and airport tax landing squares, and even a cruise ship game piece that players can move around the board."Everyone has played Monopoly and we're excited to create this one-of-a-kind version that includes many of Carnival's most popular onboard spaces that we're sure our fans will enjoy," said Andres Villalever, director of retail for Carnival Cruise Line. "We're always looking for new ways to celebrate the Carnival brand and when we had the opportunity to be a part of this custom-designed Monopoly game, we jumped at the chance."The limited-edition "Monopoly Carnival Fun Edition" debuted Tuesday and will ship beginning on February 26. It is available to order through Carnival's