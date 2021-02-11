  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Valentine's Day Cruise Deals

Valentine's Day Cruise Deals
February 11, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(11:35 a.m. EST) -- Love is in the air, and cruise deals are back on the waves this Valentine's Day season.

In addition to Wave Season promotions -- many of which are still in effect -- these Valentine's Day deals are a great opportunity to book a future cruise with special perks, amenities and pricing as the world looks to resume travel this year and into 2022.

Some -- like Virgin Voyages' "Shipload of Love" Offer -- aren't specials, but rather innovative contests designed to engage and reward prospective passengers.

See which lines are rolling out Valentine's Day cruise specials in 2021.

Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

Virgin Voyages' "Shipload of Love" Offer

The Deal: Virgin Voyages is offering a unique promotion -- and giving away a "Shipload" of voyages at the same time. Simply submit a video highlighting nominate a person who has inspired you, cared for you and helped you to navigate this past year for the chance to earn the vacation of a lifetime and a placement onboard Virgin's "Shipload of Love."

Eligible Voyages: N/A

Expiration Date: Submissions will be accepted through March 16, 2021. Nominations can be made at Shiploadoflove.com.

Ms Roald Amundsen (Photo: Hurtigruten)

Hurtigruten's "Suites For Your Sweet" Offer

The Deal: Hurtigruten's "Suites For Your Sweet" offers an additional 10 percent savings, per person, off suites on the company's expedition cruises through 2023, including destinations such as Alaska and British Columbia, Antarctica, the Caribbean, Norway, and more.

Eligible Voyages: Select expedition cruises through 2023.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by February 15, 2021.

