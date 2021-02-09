  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Avalon Waterways Suspends River Cruises through August
What New Health Protocols Are Cruise Lines Introducing?
Crystal to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Ocean, River Cruises
MSC Cruises Latest Cruise Line to Announce U.K. Restart
Lindblad Expeditions to Restart Cruise Operations in June, Vaccine Required For Adults
More River Lines Announce European Restart Dates As American Travel Looks Possible For Summer
Celebrity Says Vaccines Still Required for U.S. Cruises, Unvaccinated Passengers Will Face Tests, Restrictions
American Empress Restarts River Cruises on the Columbia and Snake Rivers
Royal Caribbean Outlines Protocols for Cruises from Florida aboard Freedom of the Seas
Celebrity Clarifies Rules for Florida Cruises; Unvaccinated Passengers Face Additional Restrictions
Avalon Waterways to Make Proof of COVID-19 Vaccinations, Tests Mandatory for Cruisers
Ship Exterior on Avalon Illumination

Avalon Waterways to Make Proof of COVID-19 Vaccinations, Tests Mandatory for Cruisers

Avalon Waterways to Make Proof of COVID-19 Vaccinations, Tests Mandatory for Cruisers
Ship Exterior on Avalon Illumination

February 09, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12:05 p.m. EST) -- Globus, the parent company of Avalon Waterways, Globus, Cosmos and Monograms, announced Tuesday it will mandate all travelers show proof of vaccination, negative test result or COVID-19 immunity in order to join any tours or river cruises across its portfolio of brands.

Beginning in April, those booked on any Avalon Waterways departure will be required to provide either printed or digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination at least 14 days prior to travel; proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test no earlier than 72 hours prior to travel; or proof of recovery from a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis within three months of travel.

Travelers who do not present one of the three acceptable verifications will be denied boarding.

"The health and safety of our travellers is our No. 1 priority," said Stéphanie Bishop, managing director of the Globus family of brands. "In addition to unveiling new pre-trip requirements today, we have continued to enhance on-trip safety standards throughout the pandemic to ensure we're ready to welcome guests back to travel when the world is ready."

Avalon Waterways, along with other Globus brands, also announced it will facilitate and cover any additional COVID-19 testing, if required, that may be necessary for passengers to return to their home countries.

Testing will also be provided for passengers who exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms while onboard.

Avalon Waterways noted it will also be extending the final payment window to just 45 days prior to departure, in order to provide more flexibility and peace of mind.

While Avalon Waterways is offering cruisers the choice of proof of vaccination, testing or COVID-19 immunity, it joins a small list of lines requiring passengers to be vaccinated, including UK cruise line Saga and US-based American Queen Steamboat Company.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Back On Celebrity Silhouette: From March 2020 to the Ship's First UK Cruise
5
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.