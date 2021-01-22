Royal Caribbean To Keep Quantum of the Seas in Asia, Cancels Ship's 2021 Alaska Season

(10:30 a.m. EST) – Royal Caribbean has decided to keep Quantum of the Seas in Asia over the summer, rather than sending it to Alaska for the season.

The move affects sailings scheduled on the 4,180-passenger ship from April 25 to October 14, 2021, which were all Alaska cruises, save a special Hawaii sailing and a transpacific. Royal Caribbean still has several ships slated for the 49th state over the summer, including Ovation of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas and Radiance of the Seas.

It also points to the success of Quantum's return to cruising in Singapore, where it has worked with the government to develop a pilot program of three-day sailings to nowhere. These cruises are open only to Singapore citizens, and require a negative COVID-19 test before boarding.

The cruise line also implemented a slew of new health and safety requirements onboard before the ship returned to service in December 2020. Royal Caribbean fans have been watching Quantum's return closely to see what kind of changes they might expect when the line eventually resumes in North America and elsewhere.

In its email to booked passengers, Royal Caribbean cited Quantum's successful return to service.

"As you know, Quantum of the Seas resumed operations in Singapore last month and continues to offer short cruise getaways to local residents. Her success has prompted the decision to keep the ship in the Asia-Pacific region throughout the summer months."

Booked passengers are given the option of Royal Caribbean's Lift and Shift policy to the same ship and cabin in 2022, a future cruise credit or a refund.

several members said they were not surprised by the move.

"I was expecting this. Did not expect Royal to move there only revenue producing ship away from Singapore," said WeMissSeaView. "Will now shift to 2022."

"I'm glad they did this well before final payment. I didn't have much faith in this cruise taking place," said TwizzlersAddict.