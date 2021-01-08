This Week in Cruise News: When Will We Get Back Onboard? (Video)

Cruise Critic's Managing Editor Chris Gray Faust is bringing us into the new year with a new weekly video series. She discusses the details of some exciting new cruise ships on the horizon, and addresses everyone's biggest question: When are we going to get onboard?

Video Transcript:

"Hello cruisers! Welcome to the first cruise news video update of 2021. I'm Chris Gray Faust, Cruise Critic's Managing Editor, bringing you into the new year with this new weekly series.

The biggest news that happened over the holidays is that Carnival Cruise Line took delivery of their newest ship Mardi Gras.

Guys this is going to be one of the coolest ships of 2021 and i'm going to tell you why.

First, the ship has a roller coaster on board -- I mean, nobody's done that before. I think that's gonna be super cool as you're like, going around over the top deck and looking down below. It's just gonna have great views, you know, while you're screaming your head off. It should be a lot of fun. I would avoid the cocktails before going on though first.

Mardi Gras will also have a ton of new restaurants on board, including Emeril Lagasse's first restaurant at sea, and also a restaurant that specializes solely in chicken sandwiches -- and these chicken sandwiches kind of have the stamp of approval from Shaq, who is Carnival's Fun Ambassador. I think they're going to be good.

Check out our story on Cruise Crtitic for photos of the new spaces on the new ship.

In the luxury segment, Viking took a big step forward recently by taking delivery of their first expedition ship, Viking Octantis. Now expedition cruising, where you get to visit places like the Arctic and the Antarctic -- places really far away and remote -- is kind of on a boom right now. And Viking is going to be a trendsetter with their ships; they always have been, so we're really excited to see what they come up with here.

Now the big question we all want to know, of course, it's on everyone's mind is: When are we going to get onboard? Is it going to be soon, later in the year?

Unfortunately we don't know the answer to that question yet. Most of the lines right now have pushed their start dates back until the end of March 2021.

Our personal hunch is kind of that you're not going to see widespread cruising in the United States until everyone gets vaccinated. But stay tuned! We're updating our stories every day.

