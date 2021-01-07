  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
670-Passenger Pacific Princess Cruise Ship To Be Based in Australia
Carnival Announces New Off-the-Beaten Path Destinations for 2021/22 Australia Cruise Season
Royal Caribbean Cruises Adds to Australia Deployment; Norwegian Cancels 2020 Season in Region
What Is Happening with 2021 World Cruises?
Carnival Postpones Australia Cruises, Cancels Select Carnival Splendor, Spirit Voyages
Royal Caribbean Cancels Australia and New Zealand Cruises Through January 31
Celebrity Cruises Brings Celebrity Eclipse Down Under in 2021-2022
Carnival Cruise Line Adds Additional Australia, New Zealand-Based Cruises
Celebrity Cruises Announces Australia Return of Celebrity Eclipse in 2022-23
Princess Debuts 2023 Australia World Cruise, Itineraries for 2022-2023
Carnival Announces 2022-2023 Cruises from Sydney on Carnival Splendor
Cruise ship under red sky in Sydney (Photo: Tim Faircloth)

Carnival Announces 2022-2023 Cruises from Sydney on Carnival Splendor

Carnival Announces 2022-2023 Cruises from Sydney on Carnival Splendor
Cruise ship under red sky in Sydney (Photo: Tim Faircloth)

January 07, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(4 a.m. AEST) -- Carnival Cruise Line has announced its programme of sailings from Sydney for the 2022-2023 cruise season, with Carnival Splendor making 56 voyages from Sydney between July 2022 through June 2023.

The line also announced it was expanding its offerings in New Zealand by 50 percent and will be offering twice as many calls to the Great Barrier Reef and to Tasmania. Voyages to Moreton Island will also increase by some 25 percent.

Short three-night cruise departures will also be expanded, with 25 percent more on offer.

Carnival Cruise Line Vice President and General Manager Australia, Jennifer Vandekreeke, said "Carnival Splendor, the newest and largest ship homeported year-round in Australia, will offer more opportunities to explore Australia by sea than ever before."

Carnival Splendor's itineraries will offer 130 port calls to 17 destinations across five different island nations: Australia, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, and Fiji. The 3,012-passenger ship was recently refitted to provide its Australian passengers with more fun features onboard and ashore.

The new 2022-2023 voyages from Sydney aboard Carnival Splendor are now open for booking.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Back On Celebrity Silhouette: From March 2020 to the Ship's First UK Cruise
5
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.