Carnival Announces 2022-2023 Cruises from Sydney on Carnival Splendor

(4 a.m. AEST) -- Carnival Cruise Line has announced its programme of sailings from Sydney for the 2022-2023 cruise season, with Carnival Splendor making 56 voyages from Sydney between July 2022 through June 2023.

The line also announced it was expanding its offerings in New Zealand by 50 percent and will be offering twice as many calls to the Great Barrier Reef and to Tasmania. Voyages to Moreton Island will also increase by some 25 percent.

Short three-night cruise departures will also be expanded, with 25 percent more on offer.

Carnival Cruise Line Vice President and General Manager Australia, Jennifer Vandekreeke, said "Carnival Splendor, the newest and largest ship homeported year-round in Australia, will offer more opportunities to explore Australia by sea than ever before."

Carnival Splendor's itineraries will offer 130 port calls to 17 destinations across five different island nations: Australia, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, and Fiji. The 3,012-passenger ship was recently refitted to provide its Australian passengers with more fun features onboard and ashore.