Viking Announces 2022-2023 World Cruise aboard New Ship Viking Neptune

(4:12 p.m. EST) -- Viking has unveiled a new 138-day World Cruise scheduled to depart aboard the new Viking Neptune in time for the 2022 holiday season.

Departing from Fort Lauderdale on December 22, 2022, passengers aboard Viking Neptune will visit 28 countries and 58 individual ports of call, with overnight stays in 11 of those port cities.

A shorter, 121-night sailing aboard Viking Neptune will also be available for passengers who wish to embark the ship while it is docked in the Port of Los Angeles on January 8, 2023.

Viking Neptune's World Cruise ends in London (Greenwich) on May 9, 2023.

“We are pleased to offer this new opportunity for explorers to circumnavigate the world in comfort,” said Viking chairman and founder, Torstein Hagen. “World Cruises are truly special voyages, and they continue to be one of our most sought-after offerings. Our 2021-2022 World Cruise has already sold out more than a year in advance, which speaks to the enthusiasm of our guests as they look forward to the return of international travel.”

The brand-new Viking Neptune will be delivered to Viking late in 2022 and will be a direct sister to Viking's fleet of contemporary oceangoing cruise ships, each of which holds just 930 passengers.

Viking's 2022-2023 World Cruise highlights include stops in Hawaii; Tahiti; Sydney; Auckland; Bali; Ho Chi Minh City; Singapore; Mumbai; Istanbul; Myanmar; Luxor, Egypt; Athens, Greece, and others. The full voyage also includes transits of the Panama and Suez Canals.

Bookings are now open for Viking's 2022-2023 World Cruise aboard Viking Neptune. Fares include complimentary business class air, transfers to and from the ship, all gratuities and fees, complimentary visa services, free luggage shipping, and Viking's Silver Spirit's beverage package. Viking states those booking between now and February 28, 2021 will receive $2,000 per person in shore excursion credits and $1,000 per person shipboard credits.