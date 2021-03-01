Wave Season Cruise Deals 2021

(Updated 4:10 a.m. AEDT) -- Wave season -- that period when cruise lines offer some of their best deals of the year -- is upon us. Usually running from January through March, wave season often brings with it sizeable cruise discounts and perks. We're keeping an eye out for the news around wave season, and we already see cruise lines are offering up some exciting deals, incentives and promotions to entice cruisers to book voyages for 2021 -- and beyond.