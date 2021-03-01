  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Wave Season Cruise Deals 2021
March 01, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(Updated 4:10 a.m. AEDT) -- Wave season -- that period when cruise lines offer some of their best deals of the year -- is upon us. Usually running from January through March, wave season often brings with it sizeable cruise discounts and perks. We're keeping an eye out for the news around wave season, and we already see cruise lines are offering up some exciting deals, incentives and promotions to entice cruisers to book voyages for 2021 -- and beyond.

Here is our roundup of deals for the 2021 wave season. These will be updated as more deals come through, so check back frequently!

Ocean Wave Season Cruise Deals 2021

Hurtigruten's Global Expedition Sale

The Deal:All-inclusive Antarctica packages with flights return; save up to AU$1500 per cabin on select 2021, 2022 and 2023 expeditions in Alaska, Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Northwest Passage, Norway, Svalbard, British Isles and the Americas; AU$200 onboard credit for guests on Follow The Lights tours.

Eligible Voyages: Select sailings in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by 20 February 2021.

Regent's "Upgrade Your Horizon" Offer

Regent May-Aug

The Deal: Regent's "Upgrade Your Horizon" promotion offers a two-category suite upgrade aboard any voyage, plus 50 percent reduced deposits on all but Grand and World voyages.

Eligible Voyages: Voyages departing in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Expiration Date: New bookings made between January 5 and March 1, 2021.

