Carnival Cruise Line Adds Additional Australia, New Zealand-Based Cruises

(4:15 a.m. AEST) -- Carnival Cruise Line has reworked 30 percent of its planned international itineraries for 2021 into domestic voyages for the Australia and New Zealand market. Carnival estimates these new domestic sailings will boost the Queensland economy by $16.7 million.

Carnival will be making 30 new calls to the Queensland region, with stops in Cairns, Port Douglas, Airlie Beach and Moreton Island, among others.

Nine of the new itineraries departing Sydney and Brisbane will now visit the Great Barrier Reef as well.

“As Australians, we have become increasingly appreciative of our beautiful home and we are looking to explore our backyard more than ever," said Jennifer Vandekreeke, VP and GM Carnival Cruise Line Australia. "We are so incredibly lucky to have this beautiful part of the world as our playground and there’s no better way to explore the beauty of Australia than by sea.

"It's also never been a more important time to support our local economy, so we’re extremely pleased to offer even more cruises across Australia next year.”

Sailings will take place aboard Carnival Spirit and the larger Carnival Splendor.