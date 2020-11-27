(Updated 3:36 p.m. EST) -- While the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has created a very different travel landscape from what many of us were expecting this time last year, the future is looking brighter for 2021 -- and cruise lines are once again rolling out their Black Friday / Cyber Monday cruise deals in order to entice customers back onto the waters of the world.

For those booking into next year, and even 2022 and beyond, there are great reasons to book now, even if you plan to travel later.

Black Friday / Cyber Monday Cruise Deals 2020

The Deal: Save between 40 and 50 percent on limited edition private journeys, along with 30 percent on privately-chartered barges in France and Italy; or 50 percent on a luxury Kenyan safari.

Eligible Voyages: Select barge and land destinations.

Expiration Date: New bookings made beginning November 30, 2020.

The Deal: Up to $500 in additional Black Friday savings on top of AQSC's other promotional offers, for a total of up to $6,800 in savings per cabin.

Eligible Voyages: Select 2021 sailings.

Expiration Date: New bookings made until December 10, 2020. Voyage must be paid in full at time of booking for this offer. Mention code "2020 BLACK FRIDAY".

The Deal: Enjoy up to $1000 onboard credit, plus a two-category stateroom upgrade.

Eligible Voyages: Applicable sailings departing between March 20 and September 29, 2021.

Expiration Date: New bookings made between November 19 and December 5, 2020.

The Deal: Up to 30 percent off cruises; $50 deposits; and complimentary room upgrades

Eligible Voyages: All sailings through April 2023

Expiration Date: New bookings made by November 29, 2020.

The Deal: Celestyal Cruises starting at $399 per person, including free COVID-19 medical insurance. Children sail free, reduced single supplement, and Heroes Discount up to 30 percent on fares for all first responders and healthcare workers.

Eligible Voyages: All three, four, seven, and 14-night sailings in 2021 and 2022.

Expiration Date: New bookings made between now and November 30; now and March 31, 2021 for Heroes discount.

The Deal: Up to 45 percent off fares and balcony cabins at the price of an oceanview.

Eligible Voyages: Select sailings aboard Costa Firenze from Barcelona and Civitavecchia between March and November 2021; Costa Smeralda from Civitavecchia from February 26 to November 1, 2021; Costa Deliziosa sailings from Venice between May 29 and November 20, 2021; Costa Fortuna sailings from Stockholm from June 5 to September 18, 2021.

Expiration Date: New bookings made between now and December 31, 2020. Discount is already reflected in online prices.

The Deal: Save up to $3,100 per couple when combined with existing offers on European sailings, or up to $2,600 per couple on Southeast Asia river cruises; or choose free, roundtrip economy airfare on either destination.

Eligible Voyages: 2021 and 2022 voyages in Europe between eight and 14 days; and Southeast Asia voyages over 15 days.

Expiration Date: New bookings made between November 18 and December 4, 2020.

The Deal: Get premium Wi-Fi internet access for the first and second passenger in any stateroom as part of Holland America Line's Black Friday Promotion. Combinable with the line's "Save Now, Cruise Later" promotion. Those purchasing gift cards of $500 will receive a $50 bonus gift card. An additional $100 gift card will be provided for those buying over $1000 in gift cards.

Eligible Voyages: Winter 2021 sailings through Summer 2022 voyages, excluding Grand Voyages.

Expiration Date: New bookings made between November 25 and December 1, 2020.

The Deal: Save up to 50 percent off on select sailings, along with reduced deposits of just $500 per person.

Eligible Voyages: Select 2021 and 2022 voyages

Expiration Date: New bookings made by December 2, 2020.

The Deal: Up to $600 off base fares, up to $200 OBC, and up to $600 extra savings with Kids Sail Free.

Eligible Voyages: 2021 cruises to the Bahamas, Caribbean, Mediterranean, Northern Europe.

Expiration Date: New bookings made between November 25 and December 1, 2020, sailing between March and November 2021.

The Deal: Up to 30 percent off all sailings across the Norwegian fleet, plus all five offers: free open bar; free specialty dining; free excursions; free Wi-Fi internet access; and kids sail free.

Eligible Voyages: Applicable across all 2021 sailings.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by November 27, 2020.

The Deal: Up to a four-category upgrade on select sailings, plus roundtrip airfare, free internet and a choice of either eight free shore excursions; a free beverage package; or up to $800 shipboard credit per stateroom.

Eligible Voyages: Select 2021 and 2022 departures

Expiration Date: New bookings made by December 2, 2020.

The Deal: Reduced deposits; drinks, Wi-Fi and gratuities included; and onboard spending money; or Princess Cruises' "No Frills" fare, featuring reduced deposits and onboard spending money.

Eligible Voyages: All 2021 cruises and cruise tours departing May 2021 and beyond.

Expiration Date: New bookings made by November 30, 2020.

The Deal: Two-for-one pricing on select 20212-2022 Antarctic and Arctic voyages

Eligible Voyages: Select 2021 Arctic sailings and 2021-2022 Antarctic voyages

Expiration Date: New bookings made between November 23 and November 30, 2020.

The Deal: $500 shipboard credit on select Regent Seven Seas Cruises in 2021

Eligible Voyages: Select 2021 Mediterranean and Northern European sailings.

Expiration Date: New bookings made between November 16 and November 30, 2020.

The Deal: Riviera river cruises starting at $1,999 per person.

Eligible Voyages: Riviera's "Amsterdam, Cologne and the Best of Holland & Flanders", "Vienna, Bohemia & Treasures of the Danube", and "The Seine, Paris & Normandy" itineraries for 2021.

Expiration Date: New bookings made between November 27 and December 1, 2020.

The Deal: Save up to $550, plus 60 percent off second guest and kid's sail free all summer.

Eligible Voyages: Sailings departing on or after January 1, 2021.

Expiration Date: New bookings made between November 24 and December 1, 2020.

The Deal: $500 in additional savings, combinable with other currently available offers.

Eligible Voyages: Any 2021 or 2022 Scenic river cruise, excluding sailings to Portugal (Douro).

Expiration Date: New bookings made between November 25 and December 6, 2020.'

The Deal: Reduced $250 deposits; up to $2,000 shipboard credit; suite upgrades.

Eligible Voyages: Select 2021 and 2022 sailings.

Expiration Date: New bookings made between now and December 1, 2020.

The Deal: River cruises from $1,699 per person on Uniworld and U by Uniworld.

Eligible Voyages: Castles Along the Rhine (May 2, 9, 30, 2020); Milan, Venice & the Gems of Northerm Italy (June 11, July 9, October 8, 2020); Eastern Europe Escape (U by Uniworld; July 16, August 13, August 20, 2020); and Amsterdam & Brussels Bound (U by Uniworld; August 7, September 4, October 2, 2020)

Expiration Date: New bookings made between November 23 and December 4, 2020.

The Deal: Vantage Deluxe World Travel is offering savings of up to $1,000 per couple, plus free international economy airfare from over 150 gateways in the U.S. and Canada. Free single supplements are available on select voyages; along with complimentary journey extensions.

Eligible Voyages: Select 2021 river and small-ship cruises.

Expiration Date: December 4, 2020.

The Deal: Book any cruise from November 26-30 and receive $100 OBC for a Sea View and Insider cabins; $200 for Sea Terrace cabins and $400 for RockStar and Mega RockStar Quarters.

Eligible Voyages: All new bookings.