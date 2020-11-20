  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Coral Expeditions to Cruise to New Zealand, South Pacific in 2021-2022
Coral Geographer (Photo: Coral Expeditions)

November 20, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(6:35 a.m. AEDT) -- Australia's Coral Expeditions will operate a full season of voyages to New Zealand and the South Pacific for the 2021-2022 cruise season.

The trips aboard Coral Geographer will include a variety of ports and landing sites best accessed by small ships, including the subantarctic islands of Snares, Auckland and Campbell.

The new expedition series of voyages aboard Coral Geographer includes a variety of voyages and departure dates, from the 14-night "Expedition to the Albatross Latitudes" departing from Milford on January 8, 2022 (the first subantarctic exploration for Coral Expeditions); to the shorter 8-night "South Coast to Fiordland" voyage departing from Wellington on January 23, 2022.

"Our new itineraries celebrate the distinct facets that makes New Zealand one of the most aspirational global destinations for natural and cultural adventure" says Jeff Gillies, Commercial Director of Coral Expeditions. "From its vast landscapes and geological formations, an abundance of birds and endemic wildlife, a powerful Maori and Polynesian cultural influence and a fascinating maritime history, this is a rewarding and educational expedition series."

The line notes its SailSAFE Plan health and safety protocols are in place for all voyages and have been proven on the company's Great Barrier Reef sailings, which resumed in October. (Read our report from that cruise).

These health and safety protocols, developed in response to the ongoing health pandemic, were developed by Australian medical specialists to provide additional assurance to passengers.

Coral Geographer's new 2021-2022 itineraries are available online for booking now.

