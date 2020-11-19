Royal Caribbean Rolls Out Bermuda Cruises from Florida for 2022

(4:30 p.m. EST) -- Royal Caribbean released its 2022 Caribbean itineraries earlier this week, and buried within was a unique detail: the line is now offering cruises to Bermuda, from Florida.

Traditionally, cruises to Bermuda leave out of northeast homeports like Boston, New York, New Jersey, and Baltimore. Sailings tend to vary little, with a day out at sea, one to three days in Bermuda, and a sea day on the return.

Other cruises calling on Bermuda, either at Royal Naval Dockyard or, for smaller ships, Hamilton, typically only do so during longer repositioning voyages or as part of a transatlantic crossing.

But beginning in 2022, Royal Caribbean will deploy its 3,344-passenger Mariner of the Seas on a series of interesting jaunts to Bermuda and the Caribbean.

Offered on a handful of dates between May and October 2022, Mariner of the Seas will sail from Port Canaveral to Bermuda, where the vessel will overnight. It will then call on Nassau, Bahamas and offer a day at Royal Caribbean's private Bahamian island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Each voyage will last eight days in duration.