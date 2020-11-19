Royal Caribbean Rolls Out Bermuda Cruises from Florida for 2022

  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
King's Wharf (Photo:Lev Savitskiy/Shutterstock)

November 19, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(4:30 p.m. EST) -- Royal Caribbean released its 2022 Caribbean itineraries earlier this week, and buried within was a unique detail: the line is now offering cruises to Bermuda, from Florida.

Traditionally, cruises to Bermuda leave out of northeast homeports like Boston, New York, New Jersey, and Baltimore. Sailings tend to vary little, with a day out at sea, one to three days in Bermuda, and a sea day on the return.

Other cruises calling on Bermuda, either at Royal Naval Dockyard or, for smaller ships, Hamilton, typically only do so during longer repositioning voyages or as part of a transatlantic crossing.

But beginning in 2022, Royal Caribbean will deploy its 3,344-passenger Mariner of the Seas on a series of interesting jaunts to Bermuda and the Caribbean.

Mariner of the Seas

Offered on a handful of dates between May and October 2022, Mariner of the Seas will sail from Port Canaveral to Bermuda, where the vessel will overnight. It will then call on Nassau, Bahamas and offer a day at Royal Caribbean's private Bahamian island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Each voyage will last eight days in duration.

Royal Caribbean has its new 2022 cruises to Bermuda from Port Canaveral aboard Mariner of the Seas available for booking now. Like any unique itinerary, booking early for these voyages will be prudent.

Next year, the line continues to offer standard Bermuda itineraries from Cape Liberty, New Jersey and Baltimore, Maryland, sailing aboard Empress of the Seas, Enchantment of the Seas, and Freedom of the Seas.

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

