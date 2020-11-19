  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Silver Muse (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Silversea Offers Inclusive Airfare, Excursion in Each Port on all 2022 Cruises
November 19, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(11:40 a.m. EST) -- Luxury line Silversea Cruises announced plans to make its voyages even more inclusive on Thursday, rolling out complimentary airfare and at least one free shore excursion in every port of call for all 2022 sailings.

The new inclusions bring Silversea's offering closer in line with competitor Regent Seven Seas, which has been offering complimentary shore excursions and airfare as part of its fare for some time now. Viking also offers complimentary shore excursions.

The new perks will apply to all 2022 and 2023 voyages with Silversea. Rather than being a special perk or a promotional offer, roundtrip airfare and transfers from airport to ship will be provided standard with all 2022 and 2023 cruises, along with "at least one" shore excursion in every port of call.

Depending on itinerary and air schedule, Silversea is also including a complimentary pre-cruise hotel stay or day room use as part of the cruise fare.

Silversea is also offering cruisers booked on 2022 and 2023 voyages to reserve shore excursions earlier, up to 180 days prior to sailing, on the company's My Silversea portal. Venetian Society members can make their selections up to 210 days in advance of sailing.

“We are enhancing our already comprehensive all-inclusive offering for the convenience of our guests, while leveraging on our destination leadership to take travelers deeper into over 900 of the world’s most amazing destinations on included shore excursions,” says Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President and CEO.

Silversea's move comes on the heels of Royal Caribbean Group sister company Celebrity Cruises, which announced it would include all gratuities, beverages and Wi-Fi internet access as part of all fares beginning. That promotion began for new bookings made after November 17, 2020.

